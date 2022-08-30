It’s Quitting Time. Here’s Why

Were you raised to believe that “winners never quit and quitters never win”?⁠

Allow me to debunk that and tell you instead that:

Deciding when to stop is not quitting, it’s a skill.

⁠I hope this is one lesson we do better at teaching future generations because, like most things, it’s so much more nuanced than that!⁠⁠

And when we take it at face value, we end up holding onto a ton of things that just don’t serve us, or anyone else involved, simply out of sheer will because we think grinning and bearing it is the honorable thing to do.⁠⁠⁠⁠

Whether it’s in your career, changing your business goals (or the entirety of it), your relationships, hobbies, or anything in between, there’s a difference between giving up because it feels too hard and you don’t want to put in the work, and tapping into that inner knowing that is telling you this thing has become a fool’s errand if you keep at it.⁠⁠

Only you know the difference and where that line is.⁠

And only you will be able to know that when you tap into your inner knowing (which is a practice).⁠⁠