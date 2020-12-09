Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

It’s Not What You Say, It’s How You Say It

...great stories allow us to not only engage the reader, but make it easier for them to retain the information...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
People carryng speech bubble icons
People carryng speech bubble icons

After taking a short break last Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, we re-entered full swing this week at Basically. Interviewing for sales positions created a spectacular response with almost a thousand quality responses. That’s not the focus of this post, but it does serve as the back drop for what I want to share with you this week.

For those of us who have officially been in sales (NEWS FLASH: all of us are in sales in one way or another), multiple days of 10-12 Zoom interviews per day is eerily similar to being live at a trade show. In person, people walk up to the booth and ask what you do. You ask what they do, so you can determine if you can help them, and the speed dating begins. Then they leave, and the process starts all over again. Sometimes you have six or seven “dates” at once which creates an interesting dance. By Day Five, you’ve talked to hundreds of people, gathered business cards, quickly jotted notes on the back of each one so you can recall your conversation later, and – here’s the great part – you’ve perfected your pitch for that audience. Really busy trade shows provide one of the greatest ways to quickly jump in the fire, find out what people want, how you can help them, and the best way to convey that message. You can learn more about your prospects in five days working your tail off at a trade show than you can in a five weeks of phone calls.

Having so many exceptional candidates apply for our positions stretches you. They ask a lot of great questions. It reminds me of the saying, “Smart people have great answers; geniuses have great questions.” If true, I spoke with several geniuses this week.

Just like at a trade show, certain questions kept surfacing. This week, those questions were about how we improve engagement. I found myself going back to certain stories to illustrate how we do that, and it reminded me how great stories allow us to not only engage the reader, but make it easier for them to retain the information as well.

Let’s face it – most of the content provided to employees is tepid and un-engaging. It’s sterile. With good reason in the initial stages of learning or training. Many forms of documentation detail the bare facts precisely so that they are easy to follow. For initial learning, a solid, clear reference is needed, and telling a story about how each process came to be would overwhelm the new hire and dramatically increase the time required to train each of them. The same is not true, however, when it comes to revising that same learned content.

Once a piece of content (e.g., process, limitation, guideline) has been learned, any changes made to that piece of learned content are best “adjusted” with story telling. Contrast these two pieces of content about the same process:

#1: “Per OSHA and company policy, all employees are required to review instructions posted on eye wash stations installed by each entrance.”

vs.

#2: “Last month, there was an accident. One of our storage containers split a seam, and a passing employee was sprayed with the corrosive liquid from the tank. Sadly, they’ve only regained about 70% of the vision in their left eye. When we spoke to the hospital, they said that all vision loss could have been avoided if the individual’s eyes had been rinsed within 90 seconds of the incident. This was a freak accident, but to ensure that all of us are protected in the future (and to comply with federal regulations), we have installed an eye wash station at each end of the building as well as a retaining wall around the tank. The eye wash stations are easy to use, but take a moment and read the instructions posted on them before the end of the week.”

Which one do you think will cause greater engagement? Which one will get people to leave their desks and do it right now? Which one will cement this new information into their head and instantly change their behavior? The second one is, of course, the right answer. It also illustrates why this is a good strategy for revisions or changes and not for the totality of training. The second explanation is more than 6.5x longer than the first (138 vs. 17 words), but the version with the accompanying story is consumed and retained much more easily resulting in immediate changed behavior that sticks. Putting a story around your revisions empowers your staff, drives increased profitability and compliance, and increases employee engagement.  Isn’t that what every company wants?

written by Wally Hines

    WALLY HINES, Investor | Executive Leader | Speaker | Serial Entrepreneur | World expert in content standardization and delivery with a passion for using it to improve employee engagement at Basically

    I have a passion for making things easy, interesting, and engaging. My love for simplicity and structure started at an early age and continued into adulthood, serving me well as a commercial airline pilot. My love for aviation cannot be overstated, and I saw so many things there that could be done cleaner, simpler, and more effectively. Believe it or not, it wasn't about doing things differently so much as it was about communicating well to people to create a clean and standardized result. So, I started bringing that change within my own airline. Shortly thereafter, I started my first company to bring it to more airlines - 650 more to be exact! At some point, I realized that this was not unique to airlines; it was unique to businesses. This was a much bigger problem that I realized at first!

     

     

    No one likes to go to work and be uncertain or unclear about what they are supposed to do. I truly believe that everyone wakes up everyday wanting to do a great job. Lack of standardized processes and how they are communicated is the number one killer of employee morale. Now, I am more passionate than ever about creating engaging content and communicating it to staff, so they can't wait to read it and execute it with their team. I've seen first hand how people's lives change at work when they are engaged and clear on what they are doing. This is the foundation of everything else in a company - not just airlines, but all companies. It's so simple, and it's so often neglected.

     

     

    It's time to create higher employee engagement, clarity, safety, and profits. Who's with me?

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Professor Patti Pokorchak: “Explain that concern away with a guarantee or some testimonials.”

    by Mitch Russo
    Community//

    “Handling objections, in my opinion, is the main job.” With Mitch Russo & Jessica Magoch

    by Mitch Russo
    Community//

    Studies In Selling: One On One With Dr. Cindy McGovern

    by Adam Mendler

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.