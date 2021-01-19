It’s not all about Mindset in 2021

There are 4 interior empires that if you master them they will lead you to every external empire that you are looking for…

The number one thing we should all be focused on is personal growth.⠀⠀

If your business succeeds it does not matter… did you grow? If your business fails it does not matter… did you grow?⠀⠀ 5am club

Mindset

Did you know our chosen ‘job or career’ is often a reflection of us delivering what we need the most. Be that leadership, self care, parenting, coaching, development, training, nourishment, psychology, teaching, to risk, to have therapy. People often give what they need the most. ⠀

⠀

You will never rise any higher with your income or impact than the level of your self identity. If your self identity is rotten your life won’t ever feel truly blissful. ⠀⠀

⠀⠀

ALWAYS start with your self identity. ⠀⠀

⠀

Purifying the mindset to release toxic beliefs that you carry will elevate your performance. Your beliefs help shape your reality and the horizon.⠀

⠀

Of course mindset is important but it’s only 25% of what you need to focus on.⠀⠀

⠀⠀

⠀⠀

They are :⠀⠀

⠀⠀

♦️Mindset ⠀⠀

♦️Heartset⠀⠀

♦️Healthset⠀⠀

♦️Soulset⠀⠀

⠀⠀

Success is always found in the 20% that you resist. What you resist persists. ⠀

⠀

(This little nugget 💎 is brought to you from the book the 5am club)⠀

If you start looking at the great people you are inspired by … they have mastered all 4. ⠀

⠀

They know mindset is only 25% and their self identity and self worth is world-class.⠀

Sian Gunney Jardim Botânico do Rio de Janeiro

Heartset

I’m going to talk about heartset. A healthy Heartset carries a high vibration it’s open not closed. If you can’t love yourself how can you love others?

There’s no passive aggressive energy here, no need to compete, no back stabbing, no jealousy, no bitterness no need to escape with vices. The energy is gentle, kind full of tenderness to both themselves and eachother. ⠀

⠀

Heartset issues stem from a heart that is wounded… buried deep down… full of pain, sorrow, resentment and disappointment because you haven’t processed or worked through toxic emotions … meaning you are blocked. Your energy is blocked it cannot flow freely. ⠀

⠀

Often this can sit hand in hand with low self worth. People can have high self confidence and low self worth. Remember insecurity is loud confidence is quiet.⠀

Ego can control these people a little too often and too easily see @_jakewoodard explaining this on Instagram.

⠀

It’s the individuals that refuse to listen and have limited self awareness that often need to focus on heartset the most.⠀

⠀

Lack of self worth leads individuals to self sabotage, health, wellbeing, success, financial stability, relationships, future proofing. ⠀

⠀

They project thinking everyone has the same goals and values as them … not realising all our hearts and minds want and value different things. ⠀

⠀

I love people that take ownership that hold themselves accountable. I think it’s one of the most attractive and emotionally mature traits.

⠀

“I fixed me because sometimes I was the problem.” #HoldYourselfAccountableToo⠀

Sian Gunney Brazil

Healthset

⁣Let’s talk about our Healthset and what that means to you? ⠀

⠀

If you start looking at the great people you are inspired by … they have mastered all 4.

interior empires :⠀

⠀

♦️Mindset ⠀

♦️Heartset⠀

♦️Healthset⠀

♦️Soulset⠀

⠀

Healthset this is the first sign that the work inside might not have happened.

The way you ‘treat’ yourself in both ways of the word says a lot about your healthset and how you will choose to treat others long term.

Those that can’t delay gratification that need treats… that don’t do discipline but will come up with every excuse in the book.

“The ability to control Impulses makes humans different to beasts.”

Where is the balance or the discipline? Extremes, wavering toxic tendencies, unhealthy eating, no structure for fitness, wellness or wellbeing daily habits …just as and when. ⠀

⠀

All of this lack of flow of movement and taking care of your body (your home for life) not only takes it’s toll.

It makes your energy very fractured as with all the pretence in the world you are never 100% comfortable in your own skin. ⠀

⠀

Our energy introduces us before our words and actions. We are always judged on our intention the energy and place something comes from never the deed. ⠀

⠀

This is why some people go through life making all the right moves but they fall flat because their energy says a different story to their words and actions. ⠀

“Monsters are real, ghosts are real too. They live inside us, and sometimes they win.” – Stephen King

⠀

I remember coming back from India after doing the Dalai Lama Trek and having a spiritual awakening and a reconnection with my highest self.

I couldn’t face being around some individuals. They all seemed to think they were vampires 🧛‍♀️ with the way they recklessly treated their bodies. I found them very chaotic & balshy … all of a sudden their energy was dark , tangled & unwelcome.

I said to Dilys Price OBE (My late best friend) what is going on I’m retreating away again from people?

She said wow no Sian you are growing. You’ve mastered the vision to see through people. See I can tell you something the outsides rarely match the insides.

I remember walking around as if in slow motion after that. Thinking very carefully about the energy I wanted around me.

Sian Gunney in the Indian Himalayas

Soulset

Finally this brings me to the 4th interior empire to master …which is “soulset”⠀

⠀⠀

If you want to be happier, more abundant, more productive, give more, build more for the future then ⠀

⠀

Mastering your SOULSET is MISSION CRITICAL.⠀⠀

⠀⠀

Soulset is your relationship with your “finest self” ⠀⠀

⠀⠀

It’s reconnecting with the primitive hero 🦸🏼‍♀️ who lives at your core … before the world taught you to disbelieve who you are.⠀⠀

⠀⠀

We are all born pre-approved and anything we have learnt that isn’t making us our finest self and helping us to use our gifts and talents … can be unlearnt.⠀⠀

⠀⠀

Think about who brings out the best in you. Who is around you guiding and supporting you when you feel the healthiest JOY and when you realise big goals. ⠀

⠀

Dilys Price OBE used to say just like going to the gym and lifting weights to build our muscles 🏋🏼‍♂️ we need to learn to flex 💪🏻 and build our (Soulset) kindness muscles our muscles to give to others and serve others. ⠀

⠀

Getting up at least an hour early every day to work on these 4 empires is what we all could do to change our lives for the better.⠀⠀

⠀⠀

⠀⠀

⠀⠀

Which of your internal empires could do with some renovation work? ⠀⠀

⠀⠀

⠀

“So decide… ⠀

⠀

Is this the life ⠀

you want to live?⠀

Is this the person ⠀

you want to love?⠀

Is this the best you can be?⠀

Can you be stronger?⠀

Kinder? More compassionate?⠀

Decide.⠀

Breathe in.⠀

Breathe out⠀

and decide.”⠀

⠀

⠀

Design your finest self identity and hold this. What habits does this person have, what friends? Happiness? What work patterns? ⠀

In the words of Gabby Bernstein if you think a thought that’s negative and not aligned to your finest self, choose again and replace it with the best and most positive alternative.

Start today!

Speaking at a HUB XV event about building power brands



