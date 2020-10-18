Contributor Log In/Sign Up
It’s Just Around the Corner

Exhausted but exhilarated, I often smile and tell myself that the end of my hike is “just around the corner” - how my fathers words swill in my head when facing a challenge

“How much further?” I asked my beloved father on several occasions.  The response would always be the same “It’s just around the corner”.    When I am near the end of my frequent cliff top walks, exhausted but exhilarated, I often smile and tell myself that the end of my hike is “just around the corner”. 

In my moments of grief, I not only recall his stories, but also the lessons my father taught me about resilience and the ability to face my fears.  He, like so many of us, faced challenges and bounced back with determination.  Some may refer to it as pig headedness or stubbornness!    He always managed to achieve what he desired in the end and he has been a great role model for me and a source of inspiration for many others.  My father helped to face my fears head on by examining worse case scenarios when I have needed to make important decisions in my life.  It would start with “what if? ….and then what would happen? …….and then what?……”  all the way to the end of my thought process forcing me to realise that the worst case scenario is not as bad as I thought it could be.  Examining potential outcomes, advantageous or otherwise, gives me the confidence to forge ahead and put my energy into all the positives. 

My father’s legacy lives on and is even more poignant now as we face evolving circumstances.  I remind myself that whatever we are going through right now, it won’t last forever, and that the end of this period in time is “just around the corner”. 

Valerie Green, Integrative Nutrition Health and Wellness Coach

Valerie Green

Bio:  Valerie Green is a certified Integrative Nutrition Health and Wellness Coach, passionate about helping others manage their stress levels through nutrition, movement and well-being.

Born in Ireland, Valerie was brought up in Zimbabwe and Dubai.  She has lived a nomadic existence residing in London, UK and Sotogrande, Spain.  A mother of two young adults, Valerie has worked as an Estate Agent in London, and in finance on the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange.  She is also a full time Carer to her husband.

Following her husband’s life changing stroke in 2016, Valerie graduated from IIN, the Institute of Integrative Nutrition.  Her mission to help her husband on his recovery journey and the fall out her children suffered, has driven her desire to help others manage their stress levels in order to live a happy and vibrant life with renewed energy and focus.

Valerie works with clients from all over the world offering on-line 1-2-1 coaching.  Her passion is to enable others avoid burnout and the serious health implications that come with it and help get their lives back on track through simple, actionable, lifestyle changes.

 

