It’s hard not getting what you want…

What do you want? And, what do you need? 

Those are two very important questions. They’re also two very distinct questions. Understanding that distinction can be key to realizing your dreams and becoming your best self.

It’s hard not getting what we want. Especially when we believe (or want to believe) that we’re deserving of it. It’s hard not getting what we feel we’ve earned, worked hard for, and have even been patient for… 

What we want in life can be an extremely powerful driver. It can also consume us – for better or for worse. Be careful of what you wish for turns out to sometimes be true, when we’re not careful. Like so many other things in life, what we want and going after it come hell or high water can sometimes be a double-edged sword. Especially when we don’t get what we want. It can build us up or tear us down.

The thing is, sometimes it’s not about what we want…Sometimes it’s about something else, something bigger than we can see, and something bigger than us. It’s definitely not about entitlement, it’s not always about what you deserve, and sometimes it’s not even about fairness or truth. 

But, I do believe that in the end, we either get what we want – again, for better or for worse – OR we get what we need. Even when we don’t understand it, realize it, or recognize it. And sometimes, it turns out that what we want is also what we need; and other times, what we need is not at all what we want.

The key is to understand the difference and use that awareness to help us get through all the times we don’t get what we want in an empowered and more enlightened way. So that ultimately it does build us up, and not tear us down.

Because sometimes you have to have your heart broken, or even worse, your soul broken, by not getting what you want (or wanted, or thought you wanted), in order to open up your eyes, to awaken you so you can come back home to yourself, start living your truth again (or maybe for the first time), and continue becoming your best self. 

Sometimes, that’s exactly what you need to truly start realizing YOUR dreams – to getting what YOU want, and to getting what YOU need. 

So, what do YOU want? And, what do YOU need? Knowing those two things, understanding the difference, and being radically honest with yourself about it is so important! 

And, reminding yourself that no matter what happens, in the end, you always get either what you want or what you need – that’s so helpful!     

It’s not about getting what you want. It’s about experiencing what you really need by becoming more   – Tony Robbins 

Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck.”     – Dalai Lama

You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you might find, you get what you need.”     – Mick Jagger

As always. I hope this brought a little insight, love, understanding, inspiration, or hope to your day. Thanks for reading this and being part of Seyopa by doing so. 

Now, more than ever: 
Do more of what you LOVE!
Be more of who you LOVE!
Seize Your Passion!

For more content like this, visit www.seyopa.com

Stay safe, healthy, strong, and positive!

Rachel Ellner Lebensohn, Founder and Creator of Seyopa

A professional actress from the age of five to eighteen, Rachel grew up in both Israel and the United States and served in the Film Production Unit of the IDF Air Force. She went on to graduate from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Film and Television, and also holds a J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. After practicing Entertainment Law in NY for several years, Rachel moved with her family to Florida, and is now converging and leveraging her legal experience, entertainment background, and business acumen with her own passions and purpose. Rachel founded Seyopa.com (#SeizeYourPassion!) to help inspire, empower and promote people yearning to realize their dreams, become their best self, and live their life to the fullest - with meaning, purpose, passion, and fulfillment.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

