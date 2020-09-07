Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

It’s a pandemic, cut yourself and others some slack.

Why it’s okay that your work productivity is not the same while working from home.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

It has been all too ubiquitous to see people excelling in their work and personal lives on social media. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, I have plenty of friends and colleagues who tell me how much they are getting done while working from home. Their commute is gone, they can work through lunch, and there are less distractions than they faced in their old offices. 

It sounds too good to be true! Maybe that’s because it is, at least for many of us.

An increase in work productivity is in no doubt true for some people. And while everyone is different, most people who are in this triumphant situation are likely single or without the major responsibilities of caring for children or elderly loved ones. 

But what about people who do not have any major life responsibilities who aren’t crushing it? What about the millions of people who are struggling to be productive at work, while not having any major distractions? If this is you, I have an important message to deliver: It’s okay, it’s normal, and it’s completely understandable. 

It is this group that I want to focus on. While on the surface, it looks like they may be in prime position to succeed during the pandemic. No distractions or burdens equals high productivity at work and in life, right? Not necessarily. 

Make no mistake: we are not working from home during a pandemic. Instead, we are all living through a pandemic, and trying to work from home. 

The difference may be subtle on paper, but it’s extraordinary when experienced. If you come out of this pandemic without having learned a new skill, gone on a new diet and exercise plan, or earned a new promotion, that is completely normal behavior – join the club! 

For everyone who is on either side of this spectrum during the pandemic, the key takeaway is the same: we need to accept this reality, and be perfectly okay with it. 

So whether you are struggling through the pandemic or not, understand that millions of people are having this shared experience. Understand that it’s okay if you just spent that last three hours, mindlessly playing solitaire on the computer. It’s also okay if you just crushed a report for work but your coworker didn’t help much because they were having a tough day. There’s no need to get down on yourself or others for this behavior – empathy instead, is the right response.

In the end, we should all give each other a lot more slack, starting with ourselves.

    Kevin Hanson 1

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Workplace Burnout, at Home? (image via pixabay)
    Community//

    Workplace Burnout, at Home?

    by Dr. Teyhou Smyth
    corona-work-from-home
    Community//

    A Delhi-ite’s New Work From Home Tale During the Coronavirus Pandemic

    by Siddhant Satija
    Community//

    13 Ways to Stay Productive and Focused Working From Home

    by Emily Standley 1

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.