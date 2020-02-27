It all starts with a thought ….

Everything that we have on this planet once started with someone having a THOUGHT.

Absolutely everything

Some of the most life defining moments often come after tragedies, have you every noticed that in yourself?

This is because it’s in those moments, when you think life cannot get any worse that you start to think …… thoughts just come randomly into your mind, mostly negative thoughts granted, but this is the time when you have no other choice than to surrender to what was.

Have faith in what is

Overcome your darkest moments ……

Because at the end of the day, there is no reason to stay stuck

There is always a solution

And that solution starts with a thought

All it takes is a single thought to start a chain of events that will lead to you

Knowing that there is a reason you are going to get through the crap you are in right now

That something is out there

That you are UNSTOPPABLE

This single thought is the start of YOUR new life.