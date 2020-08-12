Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Isn’t It Time You Stopped Losing and Being Ignored?

People like to follow winners.  A “winner” need not be a person; there doesn’t even have to be a competition.  A hot news story is a winner.  A trending topic is a winner.  The thing that everyone else is doing, reading, watching or listening to? Winner.  When you’re the winner, everyone is focused on you […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Isn&#039;t It Time You Stopped Losing and Being Ignored? Dre Baldwin DreAllDay.com

People like to follow winners. 

A “winner” need not be a person; there doesn’t even have to be a competition. 

A hot news story is a winner. 

A trending topic is a winner. 

The thing that everyone else is doing, reading, watching or listening to? Winner. 

When you’re the winner, everyone is focused on you — at least for as long as your moment lasts. 

When your moment ends, everyone moves on to the next winner of the moment. 

No ones watching you now. 

Maybe a few — 5% — will stick around when you’re not the hot shit of the day anymore (hint: if and when this happens, these are the people you should focus your attention on, always— they will attract the rest of the crowd). 

Perhaps some of the fleeing 95% will point out that you’ve lost the attention of the crowd. 

When you win again, that same 95% will be right back there, front and center, giving you their full attention as if they’d never left. 

It happened with Tiger Woods

Michael Jordan experienced it when he came back from baseball and lost

50 Cent explained it succinctly. “If I get shot today, my phone will stop ringing AGAIN!”

It’s not personal. It’s business. 

Win again, and they’ll be right back at your feet. 

Speaking of winning, you can’t possibly lose when I’m offering The Mirror Of Motivation for FREE (just cover the shipping). Use it to shape your first step to achievement — your Being — which leads to action and then results. 

Claim your free copy here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic — 

#1376: How To Present Yourself As A WINNER

#1375: Independence Of Your Business

#1278: The Winners: Those Who Keep Going

#982: Why And How Winning Changes Everything

#981: How To Act Decisively When The Time Is Right

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

(Oh yeah: did I mention the EXCLUSIVE smartphone app that has EVERY MasterClass I’ve ever made?)

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin (that’s me) has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup

Get Started With Your Free Trial Here
WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Six Keys to WINNING at Life

by Eric Chasen
Community//

Dance Transcends Language

by Dr. Tricia Wolanin
The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

Filmmaker, Ellen Kent, On Her Strict Policy of Not Sleeping With Her Phone

by Ellen Goosenberg Kent

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.