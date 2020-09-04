Is Watching the News Bad for Mental Health?

The media that we consume and interact with every day leaves a considerable impact on our behavior, thinking, and emotions. For instance, if we talk about today’s circumstances, when the world is facing huge trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic; listening to too much news can bring a sense of fear in your mind. Many recent studies prove that people who are taking regular updates regarding the pandemic related situation from local and national news channels are more likely to suffer severe stress.

The fact is that people should know how to create a balance between staying informed and feeling overwhelmed. The mental health experts believe that a constant stream of disastrous content can boost depression and anxiety. One needs to be very thoughtful about how to manage and protect your mental health from a 24-hour news cycle.

How news can impact your mental health?

There is no doubt to say that the Covid-19 outbreak has brought a stressful situation in front of most people. This condition can even disturb the eating and sleep patterns of individuals while worsening their mental health conditions.

The constant stream of news related to Covid-19 crises with minute by minute coverage can make people feel worried about their loved ones. The news channels try to pick sensational headlines to capture the audience attention. They rarely pick any positive news; just focus more on disaster reporting to boost channel TRP. Consuming such kind of negative news actively or passively can leave a toxic impact on your mood and emotions. The repeated exposure to stressful news updates can activate the sympathetic nervous system while releasing more stress hormones in your body. The production of adrenaline and cortisol can add a feeling of worry into your thought process.

Tips for digesting and managing news:

There are lots of things that happen every day in our society and surroundings. Staying informed by such instances is a way to be responsible. But at the same time, people need to learn to balance the content consumption. They need to follow some practical steps to protect themselves from panic attacks.

Here we have listed a few simple tips that you should follow to avoid upsetting your mind time and again:

Limit your news time:

The first most thing you can do is restrict your time on news updates. There is no point to listen to some updates all day long. The repeated exposure to sensational headlines and threatful news can leave a negative impact on your mood and emotions. It is better to restrict your news time to not more than 30 minutes that could just provide you essential updates and can help you stay informed.

Choose reliable news outlets:

There are unlimited sources of news, but not all of them can be equally reliable. It is better to be more careful while making a selection for your news outlets. Make sure you pick the most trusted ones to get credible news from experienced reporters. For instance, while getting updates about weather forecasts, you should consider the weather channel live so that you can make convenient decisions about upcoming outdoor plans.

Do something healthy to balance your mental health:

Whenever you consume news in a day, it is better to observe your mood before and after. Experts advise following some trusted methods to combat anxiety, worry, and fear after consuming negative news. Make sure you do exercises, medication, and yoga to balance your mental health. Listening to some positive music can also improve your mindset. Spare some time to talk to your family and loved ones. Share some good thoughts and motivational feelings.

When things are going bad outside, find some ways to stay energetic and motivated inside. News should not affect your mental peace; rather, it must guide you to take the right steps for a healthy and happy life.