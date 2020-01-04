Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is it Too Late to Act?

If global warming is already happening why bother doing anything?

By

You may be concerned about global warming as you see the startling news of extreme events going on around us, but at the same time you probably feel overwhelmed by the enormity and futility of our predicament. What are we to do? The climate is changing at an alarming rate; so what can we do now? The world is already going to hell as fast as a snowball racing down a slippery slope towards it!

There is some good news in this climate turmoil, which is that it’s not too late. Although our world is changing, we have a window of time to make a difference, and our personal choices can drive further devastation or limit future destruction. It’s up to us; each of us.

Yes, we are witnessing flooding, drought, extreme weather events and accelerated biodiversity loss, all happening as greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere exacerbate these issues. This climate trajectory can’t stop on a dime. But doing nothing and continuing our wasteful business-as-usual habits perpetuates our bleak future.

So change! Start transitioning to a more sustainable lifestyle now, and keep working on it. Simply by eating lower on the food chain: swapping out meat, dairy, junk, and other animal foods, for more sustainable whole plant foods, including beans, greens and whole grains, you are lessening your carbon emissions, and setting an example for all of us. Keep it going—even if you take a small step as your new year’s resolution, by eliminating meat on Mondays, for instance, you have a platform to build upon. Do more every day.

Doing Nothing is Not an Option

If you were heading into a head-on collision in your car at fifty miles-per-hour, you’d still hit the brakes, to lessen the impact. That’s where we are now with global warming. We know we’re making a mess of our environment, but doing nothing is not an option because we make matters worse by sitting on the sidelines. We need to take matters into our own hands now, because we only have a few years left to lessen the impact of climate change—just this decade. After that, the increasing accumulation of greenhouse gas in our atmosphere will be too much for humans to control.

So get to it! The most effective, available tool that we have at our disposal is our own personal diet. Make it a sustainable one. True that we won’t know how effective actions taken today will help future global warming. But we do know that doing nothing will make it worse.

…And Then There’s the Health Reason

Interestingly it’s the same for your health. No matter what stage of life you are in, if you have poor health, doing nothing will likely make it worse, and eating better will likely improve things. How much it helps is what’s unknown, though the human body is impressively optimistic as it constantly works towards its own optimal health, whatever we throw at it.

So lessen the impact of your habits, and spread sustainability through your actions. Your life, and everyone else’s depends on it. Just change. Take it upon yourself to do something—something meaningful, for yourself, your earth, and your descendants.

By Kathy Pollard, MS

Share Your Sustainable Diet

    Kathy Pollard, MS, Nutrition instructor, co-founder of SustainableDiet.com, and expert on sustainability and food choice. Her upcoming book is Climate Party! Saving the Planet and Your Health One Plate at a Time.

    As a nutrition educator Kathy is presently adjunct faculty for the University of New England online graduate program in applied nutrition. She speaks extensively on sustainability, nutrition, and the power of a whole food plant-based diet to heal.  She is co-founder of SustainableDiet.com which offers dietary transition support including the upcoming Healing the Hungry Heart retreat, and signature online program. She serves on the board of directors of the annual Plant-based Prevention Of Disease (P-POD) conference.

    Kathy spent six years as an instructor for the renowned T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies. As an expert in diet and food choice she shares her extensive knowledge about the impact of food choice on the climate and environment in her upcoming book, Climate Party! Saving the Planet and Your Health One Plate at a Time.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    We’re Not Even Talking About Some of the Most Devastating Effects of Climate Change

    by Shelby Lorman
    Community//

    “Our Home is on Fire”

    by Christina Pacella
    Well-Being//

    Global Warming Is Causing Desert Snow, Local Extinctions and Un-Seasonal Warm Winter Temperatures

    by Tammy Sons

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.