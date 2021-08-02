Is it the right time to invest in yourself?

Making the decision to invest in yourself can be one of the scariest, most daunting decisions you ever make. If you bet on yourself and you turn out to be wrong, you might fall flat on your face with no one to save you. However, if you take the chance, trust your intuition, and invest in what your gut is telling you to invest in, there’s a good chance you’ll come out a winner.

How do I know? Because I was faced with that exact decision — to either trust my gut and invest in myself, or ignore my intuition and continue on the path I was pursuing.

When I was 15 and living through an economic recession, my parents were divorced and our family went through bankruptcy and foreclosure all in the same year. As the oldest of five siblings, I was determined to help support my single mother as she cared for and held our family together. At 16 years old, I got my first job running and managing a car wash and detail company while simultaneously finishing high school with my associate degree.

I learned a lot of lessons from these challenges and knew exactly what it felt like to not have things work out in my favor. I knew that if I was ever going to take a chance on myself, it would be up to me to make it happen.

Fast forward ten years. I’ve worked several years at a global packaging plant and with other consumer-goods managing a portfolio of $12.5 million annually. But I had the idea of a lifetime sitting in my back pocket. I began questioning whether or not it was time to take a chance on myself and invest in the idea I had envisioned. I was bombarded with a sense of urgency, knowing that my idea had the potential to change millions of lives for the better. If there was ever a time to take the leap, I knew it was now.

I knew there was something in the social media sphere that wasn’t quite right and I felt my idea could very well be the missing piece. Pyvott, an entirely new and groundbreaking social media platform, was created with the intention of breaking barriers and helping people authentically connect.

I know Pyvott can change the course of social media forever.

What encouraged me to step out in faith and invest in myself to see this idea through had everything to do with knowing who it could impact. When I began to think deeply about my idea, I realized it had the potential to change the way millions of people view social media and themselves.

I came to the conclusion that without investing in myself and my idea, I would always wonder “what if” and wasn’t willing to live with that.

Once I came to this conclusion, was it easy? No, not even a little bit. It was scary and required tremendous faith in myself. Knowing the money would be used for a tech project, financial institutions were unwilling to approve me for a loan since they considered it too high risk. So, I took out a second mortgage on my home and nearly drained my savings account just to get my idea off the ground. I did it because I was confident it would pay off so I persevered with determination.

Currently, Pyvott has garnered over 2.3 million in investment funding without accessing any venture capital and is prepared to go toe-to-toe with existing social media platforms throughout the tech industry. Pyvott is looking forward to its phase one launch on September 10th.

Pyvott offers businesses, influencers, and traditional social media users the ability to customize their experience in a variety of ways and looks forward to introducing innovative features that will elevate the current social industry.

Looking back, it’s now easy to see that when I chose to invest in myself, it was the perfect time. However, at that moment, it felt like the scariest decision of my entire life. Just like many entrepreneurs, I knew how embarrassing it would be to bet on myself and lose. I chose to invest in myself anyway and feel like I’ve come out a winner because I took a chance on myself and saw my idea through.

I can assure you that when the time is right to invest in yourself, you’ll know it. Will it be easy every step of the way? No. But will it be worth it? Absolutely. Every single time.