Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Is Covid 19 Humanizing Us?

This morning I was scrolling through my Instagram feed. As much as I like to say I avoid social media, I do find myself looking for hope and answers to the upheaval of the world. I came upon a post from a journalist I follow, of whom I have great respect.  She had launched a new […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

This morning I was scrolling through my Instagram feed. As much as I like to say I avoid social media, I do find myself looking for hope and answers to the upheaval of the world.

I came upon a post from a journalist I follow, of whom I have great respect.  She had launched a new series and was sincerely and gratefully thanking her audience for their support. This may not seem unusual in its day and age where ‘celebrities’ have closer access to us, regular people. What struck me was her environment.  Instead of being fully lit and styled and professionally made up, she was in her living room, like the rest of us. She is beautiful and always put together, but clearly, she did not have a professional make up team on the job.

I thought to myself: COVID-19 is humanizing the world. To me, this aha moment felt like we are all finally being treated equally. Everyone is managing the same obstacle being in lockdown. There is no makeup team or stylist. We all have the same thing, our own closets.

It feels in a weird way like a big relief. Suddenly it’s OK to just be as we are. Perhaps a silver lining in all this madness is that we are casting off the transient and revealing the truth. We can no longer hide behind overpriced primping sessions and perfect background sets.

Perhaps we now have an opportunity to find out who we are as human beings. 

This pandemic and the upheaval happening around the world is providing a platform for our human revolution. Are we going to get the memo and dig deeper now that we can’t hide? Will we finally be kinder to ourselves and each other simply because we are all facing this obstacle together? 

We have been conditioned to revere celebrity and all things external. Sports players earn hundreds of millions of dollars while teachers have to buy their supplies out of pocket. We take everything for granted.

The tides have finally turned. The cause is unfortunate, but none the less here we are. Suddenly professional sports leagues can’t play for multi-million-dollar ad buys and overpriced tickets. Suddenly our esteemed reality stars and their production crews are stuck in their living rooms with the rest of us. All our roots are showing, literally and figuratively.

We have been humanized. The façade is being peeled off and it’s glorious.

Now the real heroes are getting acclaim. The grocery store works and more important the medical care front line workers.

Even our so-called ‘leaders’ can’t hide from this moment or cover it up. Their greed, anger, and foolishness are in clear view. They are humanized and their corporate and donor interests can’t buy the way out.

It’s amazing to see people in their natural environment. It’s amazing to see people in their true light. It’s amazing to see people as they are, not as they are portrayed by the media.

We are being humanized and it’s so inspiring. Who can we thank today? What value can we create? The playing field is leveled. Let’s unite as human beings first.

    Amy Jordan Speaks, Award Winning Author, Speaker, Coach, Choreographer at Amy Jordan Speaks

    Amy Jordan is an Award-Winning author, speaker, coach and choreographer.

    She embodies her mantra, 'Dance Because You Can.'

    Amy’s professional and personal experiences have given her the insight needed to help others.  Her life has been full of unexpected challenges,  sending her on a journey that transformed trauma into triumph.

    Amy has Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes and fought most of her life to hide it.  As a professional dancer, she experienced complications from the diabetes that caused her to lose sight in one eye becoming legally blind.

    Unable to continue her dance career, she turned her attention to supporting others living with diabetes.  This began her life-long work as an advocate and motivator.  She founded SWEET ENUFF Movement to help prevent childhood obesity through dance and exercise.  It  was a top 5 national finalist of First Lady Michelle Obama’s ‘End Childhood Obesity Challenge.’

    Life challenged Amy again when she was hit and run over by a New York City express bus.  The accident nearly ended her life and her leg came close to being amputated. She used her dance training and discipline to survive 20 surgeries, and against all odds, regained use of her leg walking and even danced again.

    Her determination and indomitable spirit carried her through grueling years of rehabilitation, and  her inner strength enabled her to return to fitness classes.  She began choreographing and returned to her essence as a dancer in 2014,  founding The Victory Dance Project, a NYC-based professional dance company.

    Amy Jordan is on a mission to encourage everyone to Transform Trauma to Triumph and'Dance Because You Can.'  Her book of the same name 'Dance Because You Can' 5 Steps to Transform Trauma to Triumph won the 2019 EVVY Award for best non fiction book.  

    Ms. Jordan is also featured in a full length documentary film 'Amy's Victory Dance.' Director Brian Thomas is a two-time Emmy nominee and award winning director. Brian has worked with such icons as Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Liza Minnelli and Pink among others.  

    Amy is a sought-after motivational speaker and coach, sharing her unique, D.A.N.C.E. philosophy in her signature presentation Dance Because You Can. She believes that the process of Creating Your Own Victory Dance is the key to success in business, leadership and life.

     

     

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    VMG Studios producer Cyndi Butz-Houghton with her daughter on a Zoom call while working remotely
    Community//

    How to Balance Being a Full-Time Employee and Part-Time Teacher During COVID-19

    by Kelly Sparks
    This is a photo of Mum form 08/05/2020 on VE Day 75th anniversary
    Community//

    What my mum of 80 has continued to do during COVID 19

    by Debbie Debonaire
    Harris Faulker and family
    Community//

    ‘Everything Has a Filter:’ FOX News’ Harris Faulkner Speaks On Mental Health for Her Children and Consumers During 2020’s Scariest Pandemic

    by Andrew L. Rossow, Esq.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.