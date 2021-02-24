Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Investing in Virtual Relationships

Think of a time when you worked on an incredible team — maybe it’s right now — or on a personal or professional project. What made it great? Some key attributes of an exceptional team are strong leadership, collaboration, communication, respect, clear objectives, and, most importantly, a team that understands and trusts one another.

People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.” Martin Luther King Jr.

As we work in today’s virtual environment, we must make an effort to build effective relationships and communicate without meeting people in person. Admittedly, and based on my PI Behavioral Profile, I am an extrovert. I thrive off energy and innovation when talking with others face-to-face. Pre-COVID, I appreciated the time spent in someone’s office or over coffee, which allowed for “getting to know each other” and provided a glimpse into a person that went well beyond just business and agendas.

The Harvard Business Review conducted a research study on virtual working environments and found that virtual teammates are 2.5 times more likely to perceive mistrust, incompetence, broken commitments, and bad decision making with distant colleagues than those who are co-located. 

So how will we build trust and successful relationships in 2021 as most of us remain remote? Our team brought on two new members at the start of the year and kicked it off with a whole team social Zoom that had no agenda. We shared about our families, our pets, funny stories, our “mantras,” we let go of our “virtual backgrounds” for our office realities, and more. It was great because it allowed us to take a step back and focus on getting to know each other better, listening to colleagues share, and understanding of and empathic to others.

When you think about building trust and relationships with a virtual team, you may consider the following strategies:

  • Be proactive. Reach out to others to start the conversation.
  • Use video over traditional conference calls. Video gives you the opportunity to see facial expressions, react to words and gestures, be animated, and helps you stay focused on the conversation.
  • Don’t multitask!
  • Never make assumptions heading into a meeting/call when getting to know someone. Do not assume anything about a person’s identity, priorities, drives, or what kind of person they are. Be aware of any unconscious bias.
  • Ask open-ended questions to learn and clarifying questions to make sure you understand what they are saying and what it reflects about them as a person.
  • Listen. Listen. Listen. Don’t be thinking of what you want to say or checking text messages. Make sure people know that you hear them and that you value what they add to the conversation.
  • Be empathetic, polite, and respectful.
  • Find shared experiences or interests.
  • Have virtual celebrations for personal and professional wins. Birthday celebrations are one of our team’s favorites.
  • Do something beyond a call. Send them a note…yes…I mean a handwritten note with a stamp! Share an article or something you feel they will find of interest.
  • Schedule a virtual “coffee” meeting with no agenda.
  • Follow up and check in on how they are or what they are working on.
  • It takes time and effort to build trust. Invest.

I feel time is the most important factor to consider. It takes time to build a trusted relationship. Though inherently we know this, today’s social media platforms have shifted us to the mindset that relationship building is instantaneous. Social media lets us “friend” someone with a click. When the word “friend” became a verb, our efforts put into “friending” someone changed from “we have known each other for a long time or we share this in common” to “we see each other on social media and became ‘friends.’”

Harvard professor Dr. Michael Rich (M.D.), founder and leader of The Center of Media and Child Health, shared, “I think that the biggest problem with social media is how we are using it. Essentially most of us use social media to market ourselves to the world. We go to it in hopes that it will build community, we’ll make connections with people….What really builds relationships and connections is us showing each other our vulnerabilities, showing each other the ways in which we need someone else, not the ways in which we are a prize for someone else.”

Take time to consider how you will nurture trust, create effective communications, and establish collaboration. By taking the time, you will be better equipped with your team to have accountability, conflict management, achieve outcomes and establish trust and understanding.

MCG Partners a woman-owned consultancy specializing in leadership, team and organizational development solutions. We help businesses optimize success through the entire management life-cycle. MCG Partners is also a Predictive Index® (PI®) certified partner. To learn more please contact Stephanie Holmgren at [email protected] and at mcgpartners.com.

    Cheryl Jacobs, Senior Vice President at MCG Partners

    Cheryl Jacobs is SVP, Executive Coach, Leadership Developer & Facilitator at MCG Partners. We are a firm specializing in leadership and talent optimization, aligning your business and people strategy for maximum results.

    Cheryl is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of driving growth, engagement, innovation, and cultural change for 25+ years. She has extensive experience in designing and implementing programs around executive coaching, leadership development and training, high potential and succession planning, talent assessment and analytics, organizational alignment, and driving team performance.

    Cheryl’s approach balances collaboration, innovation, and execution. Her ability to pivot between these competing needs while staying aligned with a client’s needs has earned her a trusted advisor status at all organizational levels. Cheryl’s experience spans Fortune 500, private, and not-for-profit organizations. She has worked with the C-Suite and senior leaders.

    Previously, Cheryl leveraged her passion for developing people and founded Talent Transformation, a coaching, training, and talent management consulting firm. She had been the Executive Director of Sales for The Providence Journal Company, a multimedia organization owned by Belo Corporation where she oversaw sales and marketing and drove strategies, revenue, and multimedia product development. Prior to the Providence Journal, Cheryl spent 10 years in Sales and Strategic Planning at Boston.com and The Boston Globe.

    Cheryl holds a BA from Boston College and a MBA from Suffolk University. In addition, Cheryl is a certified Executive Coach through the International Coach Federation (ICF) and is a certified Analyst in the Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment™ (PI) and DiSC®. She is also certified in Hogan and Hay, and 360 assessments. She is also a faculty member of the Northeast Human Resource Association (NEHRA), a SHRM chapter. Cheryl lives outside of Boston, MA with her husband, three boys, and dog.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

