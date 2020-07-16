Invest in relationships with yourself

Let me be your advocate and show you a kinder, gentler way to treat the most important person in your life.

I want you to look at a picture of you as a child. Now imagine if that little person was sitting in-front of you right now. What would you say to them? I am sure it is not anything negative.

If you wouldn’t say it to the younger you, don’t say it to you now.

Now I want to show you another exercise.

I want you to close your eyes. Imagine a time in your life where you were at your lowest. What were you feeling? Keeping your eyes closed. I want you to picture yourself in the third person, bending down, picking you up and hugging you. Say to yourself, “It’s okay, you will make it through this”. Then open your eyes.

How did that make you feel?

Looking back and giving ourselves affirmation of what we thought we were then and overcoming it to where we are today is huge. So often we belittle ourselves and everything we are capable of doing and sometimes we just need someone there saying, “It’s okay, you’ve got this”. Maybe all you have is you. And you know what…that’s okay too.