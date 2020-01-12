INTROVERTS: How to unleash the power of the thinkers in your workplace.

What do Albert Einstein, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Mahatma Gandhi, Eleanor Roosevelt, Charles Darwin, J.K. Rowling and Rosa Parks have in common? They are all people who made an impact on their world. They are also introverts.

In today’s corporate boardrooms, they might be completely overlooked and go unnoticed. In previous centuries our culture valued quiet integrity and introspection. However, in today’s culture the emphasis on personality and striving to be noticed has propelled a certain type of person to be valued. That person speaks fast, loud and a lot. They think while they are speaking. This is the extrovert. The introvert, who articulates their ideas in their mind before speaking, is quiet and reserved, has been pushed to the background. As a result, it is not always the person with the best, most creative ideas that is heard, but the loudest. Introverts were predicting the housing bubble crash long before it happened. Nobody was listening. The result of this has been a loss of ideas and capabilities of some of the finest thinkers in organizations. That is a huge waste of talent that companies can ill afford to lose. Of course an organization will work best if it can harness the best of all employees, be they extrovert or introvert.

Understanding introverts and extroverts

One of the common misconceptions regarding introverts is that they are shy and extroverts are outgoing. Those traits are only the outward actions and appearances that we observe between the two groups. Carl Jung, who made the terms extravert and introvert popular, claimed that the difference between them was how they gained energy. Introverts gained energy from spending time alone. When around others for too long they find their energy drained. They are not necessarily shy or withdrawn, they just need to get away to recharge themselves. Extroverts, on the other hand gain energy from others and find their energy being drained when they have to spend time alone. The other important finding that came from Carl Jung was that introversion/extroversion are extremes on opposite ends of the scale and most people fall somewhere between the two. In fact he had this to say about the two extremes.

“There is no such thing as a pure introvert or extrovert. Such a person would be in the lunatic asylum” …Carl G. Jung

Psychologist Hans Eysenck claimed that the different levels of arousal resulted in the difference between introverts and extroverts. He proposed that introverts are aroused quicker and extroverts need more stimulation to be aroused. This explains why introverts can become overstimulated and need to get away and recharge. Finding it harder to become stimulated, extroverts need to work harder by putting themselves in situations with others, creating novelty, adventure and change in their lives.

I am in no way suggesting that organizations, should or need to, totally change to conform to the needs of introverts as they also have a responsibility to adjust to their environment. There are, however, some basic things that can be done to help introverts feel more comfortable, accepted and appreciated in the workplace.

Creating an introvert friendly environment

Organizations can deliberately create an environment that is friendly to thoughtful introspection and allows introverts opportunities to make use of their talents and abilities. Everything from how ideas are formulated and implemented can be set up in a way that shows they are valued and makes introverts feel that they are important members of a team.

Open discussion forums, teamwork projects, unstructured meetings and informal company events are activities that lend themselves more to the outgoing gregarious nature of extroverts. Here are some ideas for manager, supervisors and leaders to make workplaces more introvert friendly: