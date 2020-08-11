Interview of Tarun Rao: Who founder of the “The Royals”
Today we are going to talk about Tarun Rao, who is the founder of the “THE ROYALS”. He has his own YouTube channel and which puts very good content, though He is a model and singer. Tarun's own song has also gone viral.So, without further ado, let’s straight jump into the interview.
Please Introduce yourself and tell us something about the “THE ROYALS”
Hi, I’m Tarun Rao a 17-year-old. I belong to revari,haryana, I am preparing for my intermediate right now from my school. I am the founder of “The Royals”. I started singing and acting at the age of seven and I have done singing classes and learned a lot of type of music like classical, semi-classical & many more! While learning singing, I participated in many places and won many prizes, of which I got the best honor in my school.
This is a YouTube channel where I put my own song. I have collaborated with a lot of company and sang a lot of songs, one of which has also gone viral all over the world. Also, I put very good content on my channel. There has not been a single day when I have not written content for my channel, I know that I will not get success without hard work. In today’s generation, social media is the only platform where you can get a new identity and success. But it is not like that we do not assent and you get success. The more you hardwork, the better results you will get on your channel.
It is not necessary to add content everyday, you should put only one content in the month, but people should like it.
I always follow one thing that I do not have the expectation of anything, I would be sad if I kept the expectation and did not get it. I have seen many people who were like 5 years ago, the channel is still the same, no change in it. Everyone has some passion and dream But put all your hardwork on it, only then you will be able to achieve it.
But I think that after 5 years I will have to do something so that my parents are proud of me. The day my parents feel proud of me, I will understand that I have got success.
