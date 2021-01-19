Contributor Log In/Sign Up
INTERNAL VS EXTERNAL: Law of Attraction VS Law of Repulsion

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
The law of attraction is the belief that positive or negative thoughts bring positive or negative experiences into a person’s life, respectively.

Do you really think it’s only an internal process?

Do you really think your life experiences can solely be dependent upon how your thoughts are aligned, either negative or positive?

Over the years, gradually I have come to realize that, the things that you do, people that you surround yourself with affect you a lot with respect to how you perceive yourself.

It also depends a lot on how you have been brought up, how you have been conditioned, the justifications that your elders tend to impose on you about a certain topic that bothered you or rather the affirmation that you tend to give yourself, eventually.

You unlearn, relearn everything that you have been taught and been told.

I don’t deny the fact that there is great power in the Law of Attraction. I rather agree with it. It’s entirely an internal process about you aligning your thoughts accordingly

However, simultaneously your environment tends to have a great impact on you.

The fact that you can’t control or modify your external factors. But you can surely declutter the same.

    Yashika Karkera, Freelance Content Writer

    There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

