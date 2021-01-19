INTERNAL VS EXTERNAL: Law of Attraction VS Law of Repulsion

The law of attraction is the belief that positive or negative thoughts bring positive or negative experiences into a person’s life, respectively.

Do you really think it’s only an internal process?

Do you really think your life experiences can solely be dependent upon how your thoughts are aligned, either negative or positive?

Over the years, gradually I have come to realize that, the things that you do, people that you surround yourself with affect you a lot with respect to how you perceive yourself.

It also depends a lot on how you have been brought up, how you have been conditioned, the justifications that your elders tend to impose on you about a certain topic that bothered you or rather the affirmation that you tend to give yourself, eventually.

You unlearn, relearn everything that you have been taught and been told.

I don’t deny the fact that there is great power in the Law of Attraction. I rather agree with it. It’s entirely an internal process about you aligning your thoughts accordingly

However, simultaneously your environment tends to have a great impact on you.

The fact that you can’t control or modify your external factors. But you can surely declutter the same.