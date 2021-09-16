Inspire yourself with the 5 most incredible experiences for a better mental health

There are no two ways about it; 2020 has dealt an unexpected blow to the travel industry. And while our dreams of jetting off for adventure or reconnecting with loved ones in another country may have been dashed, we have to remember that things won’t always be like this – there’s still an array of unique and compelling places around the world waiting to be experienced and appreciated. Now is the perfect time to start planning for when it’s safe to travel again and to inspire those once-in-a-lifetime adventures. Travel can be a force for good, allowing us to connect with other cultures and communities, educate ourselves, and undergo mindful experiences.

Switzerland by Train

This small mountainous country is usually associated with chocolate, banking, knives, and watches. This is a place for the organized, the efficient and the finer things in life. Yet, from the fertile valleys of the north across the Alps to the Mediterranean south, the spectacular scenery really is something special. There’s no better way to explore than by rail. Imagine sitting with a glass of wine, informative commentary on your headset, and uninterrupted views as you glide through villages and valleys over mountain passes and blue lakes.

Go Glamping in Kimberley

The landscape is awash with color – the bright-red dirt of the road framed by sparse, green foliage and the vivid blue sky.

It’s dry and dusty in this part of the Kimberley in June but the landscape is awash with color – the bright-red dirt of the road framed by sparse, green foliage and the vivid blue sky. You can drive along the famous Gibb River Road, bumpy and shaky in parts, adding to the 4WD experience. Just 200m off the Gibb, an oasis awaits: Bell Gorge Wilderness Lodge. It’s more glamping than camping, you’ll find your luxury tented cabin to be spacious with a fully equipped ensuite. In the late afternoon, make time to settle into deck chairs with a drink to enjoy the sunset over the King Leopold escarpment.

Cruising Halong Bay

My one regret in visiting Halong Bay is not booking a longer package. This is one spot that I was simply not ready to leave at the end of my 2-night/3-day tour. The karst peaks of Halong Bay are an incredible wonder of nature that changes at every turn.

To get the most out of my time in the region, I opted against two nights on a boat and instead spent one night on a boat and one night on Cat Ba island to experience the local life and participate in adventure activities like biking and kayaking.

With several thousand islands in the bay, this brief tour barely scratched the surface of this unusual part of the world.

Cruise the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

One day you’re watching giant tortoises mate in swirling mists, then you’re nose-to-nose with a seafaring marine iguana, or snorkeling with a group of penguins. As Darwin appreciated, neighboring islands have sub-species that have developed differently, leading to one of the most important, world-changing discoveries ever known: evolution.

Make it happen: The best way to explore is by boat. Although three- or four-night cruises are available, try to go for a week at least.

Discover wildlife in Madagascar

Madagascar is the oldest island on earth, and its flora and fauna have evolved in isolation over tens of millions of years. Madagascar developed lemurs, a gentle primates. There are 86 different species recognized, ranging from mouse lemurs up to the indri, the size of a chimpanzee. A stunning 90% of Madagascar’s flora and fauna is endemic, and don’t miss the chance to see spectacular baobab trees.

Make it happen: Fly to the capital Antananarivo (known as Tana). Apr/May and Oct/Nov are the best times to visit.

Conclusion

So, there you have it! That’s my current list of most extraordinary travel experiences. I hope that in a few more years I’ll have 100 more amazing places to write about.

That’s the beauty of travel, it’s impossible to see and experience it all…but, hey, that doesn’t mean we should stop trying, right?