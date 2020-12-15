Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Indian American Actor Sandeep JL Keeps a Focused Mind and a Fit Body to Combat Stress

Best known for the 2020 crime-action thriller film Outrage, Sandeep JL is an Indian-American actor, director, fight choreographer, martial artist, and writer who moved to the United States with a single goal in mind: Hollywood.  As his feature-film is about to hit the public by the end of the pandemic, and because of his growing […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Best known for the 2020 crime-action thriller film Outrage, Sandeep JL is an Indian-American actor, director, fight choreographer, martial artist, and writer who moved to the United States with a single goal in mind: Hollywood. 

As his feature-film is about to hit the public by the end of the pandemic, and because of his growing responsibilities in his chosen craft, Sandeep makes sure that he maintains both a sound mind and body to keep him ready for what may come his way. 

A Sound Mind as His Weapon Against Stress 

“Independent filmmaking is extremely difficult. When you don’t have a big production studio to back you up, it’s extremely difficult to make the film. Especially an action film. It’s very stressful. You have to put extreme amounts of time, energy, and thoughts into this process,” Sandeep said. 

But more than using skills or talent, the artist considers his craft to also be a mind game where he must have mental strength to face difficult decisions and situations. 

“Since I am a martial artist, over the years I trained my mind to focus on my goals. Martial arts training helps me to overcome the stress. Martial arts for me is not just an art; it’s a lifestyle. It became the part of my life that I can’t even avoid. It keeps you disciplined, keeps your body and mind healthy. The training conditions your body and mind to face the most difficult situations in life,” Sandeep said. 

‘Sacrifice Results in Miracles’ 

One of Sandeep’s favorite quotes that he came up with to encourage himself is  “When you sacrifice yourself into something, miracles happen.”

“I always tell myself, if you want to be a highly successful person, you have to think like a philosopher. Not like an average person. When you think like a philosopher, you put yourself into a position where you can generate quality thoughts. You have to think a lot to mold yourself. And you have to figure out your own path that’s going to work for you to reach your goals,” Sandeep said. 

And when it comes to facing obstacles, Sandeep believes that these challenges will stop him only if he lets them. 

“If your passion is real and true from the heart, no one can stop you. You will get where you want,” he said. 

Sandeep recently announced that his next film will be a psychological action thriller film starring Hollywood veteran actor Robert LaSardo, Thai martial arts actor Simon Kook, who is famous for his elevator fight in Ip Man 3, along with international martial arts star Donnie Yen. 

Filming will start in spring 2021. 
Learn more about Sandeep and his ventures by visiting his IMDb or Instagram pages.

    Luis Jorge Rios, Combat Veteran Freelance Journalist at luisjorgerios.com

    US Army Combat Veteran turned writer helps people reach new levels of success and influence. Luis also runs TEDx events and TED circles online and helps train in public speaking. Mentored by Mark Cuban his eye for business and potential growth has been trained at a billionaire level.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Paula Lauzon: “Let us put our minds together and see what life we can make for our children”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    Believe – A Guide for Actors and Creatives

    by Sylvia Love Johnson
    //

    Rising Star Melina Gammersbach: “Taking care of our body and mind should be the most important thing for any human being – especially if you have a tight schedule”

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.