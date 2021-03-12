Include Charitable Giving and Service in your New Year’s Resolutions

Every year, millions of people around the world look forward to New Year’s Eve. It’s a time of hope and excitement for the upcoming year. It’s also a time for resolutions. Whether it’s loving more, experiencing new things, or losing weight, solutions are meaningful to many individuals. For those who want to make a real difference in the upcoming year, giving back is one fantastic way to go. Read on for some great ideas concerning charitable giving in the new year.

1. Volunteer

There are plenty of volunteer opportunities to be found. Both local and national charities and organizations are always scouting for new volunteers. Volunteering can make a real difference globally, whether as a hands-on activity or behind the scenes. Joining in means giving back to the world in a beautiful way.

2. Involve Family

Think about ways the Family can help give back to the community. An excellent resolution is to get everyone on board with the idea of helping others in the world. Not only will this help the community, but it also allows families to bond over something special and consequential.

3. Give Blood

Sometimes it’s hard to figure out how to give back. Luckily, giving blood is something that most people can do. Search the Red Cross website for blood drives nearby. The Red Cross is always in need of blood, and it is a charitable act that makes a world of difference. Additionally, plasma donation is much needed worldwide, so consider donating your time and energy at a local plasma donation center.

4. Take to social media

There is an easy way to support organizations around the world on social media. It takes just seconds to share, post, or tweet support for a fundraiser or charitable organization. It’s also simple to click on the links provided to donate right then and there. If it’s hard to donate time to a charity, consider donating money instead.

5. Pay it forward

Charity doesn’t have to be a huge gesture. Only donating canned goods to a church food drive, paying for someone’s meal, or helping a neighbor in need can make a significant difference in a person’s life. It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture to make an impact!