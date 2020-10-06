In Uncertain Times, Personal Sanctuary Does Wonders For The Spirit

This year has been overrun with uncertainty and stress levels are at an all-time high.

Years of study by numerous global organizations has shown that acute stress can lead to long term health concerns. The National Institute of Mental Health shares that most often stress initially manifests as mild symptoms, such as “headaches, sleeplessness, sadness, anger, or irritability” but emphasises that “over time, continued strain on your body from stress may contribute to serious health problems, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and other illnesses, including mental disorders such as depression or anxiety.”

Eckhart Tolle, the world-renowned author of The Power of Now, puts it simply: “Stress is extremely harmful to the body.”

Considering that we, as a society, have already reached high levels of stress this year and that the future remains uncertain, we must take steps to reduce our stress levels and avoid the onset of stress-related concerns.

Reconnecting with nature, calming the mind, and reigniting a sense of spirituality in our lives are time-tested ways of combating the stresses of day-to-day life.

These 3 practices of personal sanctuary, outlined below, are easy to incorporate into daily life and have been widely shown to contribute to a more balanced, relaxed, and peaceful existence.

Reconnect with nature

Most of us spend our work hours online and our off hours scrolling through social media and streaming TV. As a result, our minds of working non-stop, as we’re constantly bombarded with images, advertisements, and news stories.

As such, taking time out to reconnect with nature has become increasingly essential. It prompts us to disconnect from the online world and immerse ourselves into the natural world around us.

By allocating even just a few minutes a day to be outside, admire nature’s beauty, and breathe in fresh air, you offer your mind and body a chance to reset, refocus, and recharge.

Calm your mind

Whether you choose to embrace a meditation practise, enjoy the beauty of silence, watch the clouds or starlit skies, or relax in a bubble bath, taking time out of your day to calm your mind has not only been shown to reduce stress, but it’s also known to improve your productivity, focus, and mood.

Embrace spirituality

At its essence, spirituality is about connecting with your authentic self. It sounds simple, but in a digital age it’s easy to lose touch with who we are at our core. Over time, disconnection from oneself can lead to feeling lost and lacking purpose.

By consciously reigniting your connection with your true self, you invite positivity, empowerment, and gratitude into your life, which have all been shown to elevate one’s mood and reduce anxiety as a result.

At some point in our lives we have no doubt all experienced stress and Bill Wesnousky, 73 year old entrepreneur, is all too familiar with life’s setbacks. He has spent the past 40 years developing a lifestyle product that offers a sense of escape and personal sanctuary, despite numerous obstacles.

Shown below, the otherworldly architectural structure known as FABRIQ, was modeled after a temporary tensile church design by legendary fabric artist, Bill Moss, who invented the ever-popular Pop Tent that is still widely used for camping today.

Only this “tent” is different. It features a translucent, curvilinear fabric roof, a curvaceous Douglas Fir glulam beam, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a cathedral window high overhead, and unobstructed 180-degree views, allowing nature to mingle with modern-day comforts.

“Stepping into the organic structure,” says Wesnousky, “awakens a part of ourselves that yearns to be one with the bounty of nature, offers the opportunity for quiet introspection, and provides a safe space to reflect and to dream.”

It is precisely those feelings that we need to replicate in our lives right now, to enable our minds a moment away from the stress and uncertainty of everyday life.

Whether it is stepping into a FABRIQ or a Pop Tent, or simply taking a leisurely stroll outside, making time to reconnect with the outdoors, calming your mind, and reigniting your spirituality does wonders.