Like everything, there is some science behind the reasons why we enjoy music. Some people enjoy listening to sounds so much that they’ve cultivated a myriad of musical theories to explain their obsession, such as the 432hz debate.

In short, this is a theory that a musical note exists that happens to be the frequency of the universe itself which is why it is held by some that music resonates with us so much. A quick fact-check on this theory shows that the debate is still raging, to say the least.

Some of the finest music is made by teams, either the traditional composer and orchestra team, or the more modern musicians working with a producer; where finding the right person to twiddle the knobs is crucial to the overall feel of the output.

A recent collaboration that has made musical waves is that of Pêtr Aleksänder (confusingly, it’s not actually a person with that name, but a group in fact) who were asked to reimagine the [by-now aptly titled] This is Not a Safe Place LP by long-standing indie rockers Ride. There may not be any carefully chosen frequencies at play here, but the alchemy of strings with modern 21st century popular rock is a thing of beauty to behold.

Ride · Clouds In The Mirror (This Is Not A Safe Place reimagined by Pêtr Aleksänder)

This is a lush musical soundscape inhabited by cellos and violins yet not dated by it. Music so sonorous that it makes the listener wonder if there is indeed such a thing as a frequency that makes the universe seem benign. And these days, believing that we live in a kind world can be hard to believe so what better time to try crossover ambient orchestral manoeuvres than now?

What the music of Pêtr Aleksänder shares with the community of people who do want a musical note to be their salvation is a deep and meaningful relationship with sound, and it’s worth noting that much like meditation, images from nature are often the source of their inspiration,

we often used visual reference of certain places we both know and love as inspiration, to capture a mood or a feeling, Pêtr Aleksänder via A Closer Listen website.

The great thing about music is of course that sometimes no science or mindset is needed in order to tune in, it’s just good to listen to.

