Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

in Tune

Music to Get You Through The Day and Night

By

Like everything, there is some science behind the reasons why we enjoy music. Some people enjoy listening to sounds so much that they’ve cultivated a myriad of musical theories to explain their obsession, such as the 432hz debate.

In short, this is a theory that a musical note exists that happens to be the frequency of the universe itself which is why it is held by some that music resonates with us so much. A quick fact-check on this theory shows that the debate is still raging, to say the least.

Some of the finest music is made by teams, either the traditional composer and orchestra team, or the more modern musicians working with a producer; where finding the right person to twiddle the knobs is crucial to the overall feel of the output.

A recent collaboration that has made musical waves is that of Pêtr Aleksänder (confusingly, it’s not actually a person with that name, but a group in fact) who were asked to reimagine the [by-now aptly titled] This is Not a Safe Place LP by long-standing indie rockers Ride. There may not be any carefully chosen frequencies at play here, but the alchemy of strings with modern 21st century popular rock is a thing of beauty to behold.

Ride · Clouds In The Mirror (This Is Not A Safe Place reimagined by Pêtr Aleksänder)

This is a lush musical soundscape inhabited by cellos and violins yet not dated by it. Music so sonorous that it makes the listener wonder if there is indeed such a thing as a frequency that makes the universe seem benign. And these days, believing that we live in a kind world can be hard to believe so what better time to try crossover ambient orchestral manoeuvres than now?

What the music of Pêtr Aleksänder shares with the community of people who do want a musical note to be their salvation is a deep and meaningful relationship with sound, and it’s worth noting that much like meditation, images from nature are often the source of their inspiration,

we often used visual reference of certain places we both know and love as inspiration, to capture a mood or a feeling, 

Pêtr Aleksänder via A Closer Listen website.

The great thing about music is of course that sometimes no science or mindset is needed in order to tune in, it’s just good to listen to.

Have a great week, and stay safe.

dailingual, Broadcaster, editor and translator at Dai Lingual

Real name Wyn Williams, Wyn invented his 'dai lingual' persona in 2011 in order to build his freelance portfolio; which he's never quite managed to display on his own dailingual.com website with any great refinement due to the numerous successful - and unsuccessful - projects he's managed since that time.

In the 2020s, Wyn will try to prioritise family, friends and sport over work in his diary.

Wyn often wonders what people who don't have a name that sounds like an imperative verb do with their lives.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Go out and experience things; you’ll thank yourself later.” With Ming Zhao & Jen Tonon

by Ming S. Zhao
Community//

“It’s pointless to compare yourself, or your journey to others — everyone has a unique path and is at different points on theirs” With Sarah Reynolds

by Ben Ari
Community//

Beau Bailey, Logan Maggio, Jack Gonsoulin and John Lewis: “Solidify the “why” of why you do what you do”

by Ben Ari

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.