“impossible to Possible” – Deep Joshi

WHO IS DEEP JOSHI?

Deep Joshi is an Indian Actor and Artist born on 11th March 2005 in Vadodara, Gujarat. Not only that he is also a Good Athlete, Dancer and Singer.

CAREER

Deep Joshi started his acting career in 2011 and was proved to be successful in acting by the time after that he decided also to grow in Music Industry and then he Started Working on that.

In 2021, DEEP JOSHI Released his first track “Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan” on SoundCloud first after getting Good Response on SoundCloud he decided to release it on all other streaming platform after 1-2 days he released his track on all streaming platform and proved very successful. His track was very popular by the time. After that he released nearly 30+ tracks and was very popular.

Now Deep Joshi is a verified person on all platforms including Google and YouTube.

Parents

Father – Vishal Joshi

Mother – Nimisha Joshi

