I’m 51 and I Got Covid-19 for Christmas

Vitamin D, Zinc and Melatonin Oh My!

These are several new supplements I added to my daily routine. I wanted to improve my immune system. Avoid getting covid? Yes, I will take extra precautions. Truth be told, I have never been good about taking pills consistently. Not when I was almost 200 pounds and on blood pressure medication and not when I lost over 60 pounds and needed a vitamin D supplement. But, one positive side effect of the pandemic is that I’ve made it my habit to take my vitamins!

But, when I woke up the weekend after Christmas and couldn’t smell or taste I immediately knew it was covid. I scheduled a test at my local pharmacy. Within 48 hours I received my positive diagnosis.

I immediately began increasing my fluids and I isolated myself from my family as much as possible. My husband made homemade chicken soup and one of my dearest friends had a get well goody bag from Instacart delivered to my front door. I was going to do everything in my power to give my body a chance to heal. Including staying off WebMD unless absolutely necessary! I also did a news detox. For obvious reasons I think!

At first, I thought “wow, this isn’t so bad.” But then, it hit me. All of a sudden I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I felt so tired and fatigued I had to take a nap after breakfast. I slept most of the day and the next day as well. I had a headache and an irritating cough, but I couldn’t help but think…. I am one of the lucky ones. I had no problems breathing and without any underlying conditions I could recover at home. Drink lots of water, rest, take pain reliever as needed and be sure to take vitamin C, D and zinc the urgent care doctor advised.

Within a week, I was able to resume my normal routine. Though I needed afternoon naps to get through the day. Within two weeks I was able to eliminate my daily naps! It took another week before I could exercise at an intensity before I got sick.

I thought I was doing everything right. Masking up when I went grocery shopping. Washing my hands every chance I got. Over using hand sanitizer. I kept antibacterial wipes in my car for use at the ATM or gas station when I needed them. I was eating lots of nutritious food and getting exercise. I’ve gotten better at doing my own pedicures and manicures trying to avoid any unnecessary trips to the salon. But, I still got it. UGH!

In retrospect, I probably could have consolidated some grocery shopping. I found myself touching my face more than I wanted to. I did go out for dinner for my birthday in September. But, I could drive myself crazy trying to figure out what I could have done to prevent it.

Instead, I just have to use it as a learning experience. Try and do better and pray that I don’t get it again or suffer any long term consequences. Here are some things I’m doing now to avoid getting sick again. Even though it’s likely I have antibodies I want to be extra careful!

I wash my phone more frequently and set up touch less payments with my bank. I use a cloth mask on top of the disposable mask. It helps keep my nose and mouth covered. This avoids my nose peeking out when I start talking to the grocery clerk. I increased my vitamin D supplements after my annual blood work showed my levels were borderline. I get at least seven hours sleep. Eight is ideal for me. I make eating right and exercise a priority to give my body the fuel it needs to keep my immune system in top notch shape. I’ve made yoga and meditation a part of my weekly routine. Stress plays such a huge impact on disease and I find I am much happier and more calm when I take this time for myself. I read something uplifting every morning. It sets the tone for the day and hopefully keeps my mindset positive. I meal prep on Sunday and shop for the week. I order on-line whenever possible. I try and get fresh air at lunch. Throwing on my headphones when I take a walk around the block while listening to something uplifting does a world of good. Both for my body and mind. Bonus? Some vitamin D on a sunny day. I live in Southern California so I’m blessed with lots of sunshine! I exercise every day. I want to sweat out any toxins and even if it’s an active recovery day (yoga, walk or low impact bike ride) I get the benefit of having some happy hormones pulsing through my body.

What’s one thing you can do this week to stay healthy and sane during the pandemic?

Why not schedule time in your calendar for it right now?

Listen to YOUR intuition. It doesn’t need to be any of the things I’m doing.

It needs to support you on your journey!

Be well and stay healthy!