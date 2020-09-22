Ilene Arellano On Managing Stress In Your Life As An Entrepreneur

Ilene Arellano is the CEO and creative director for Drip Creationz Inc. Over the years, Ilene has scaled her shoe customization gig into a seven-figure business.

In this article, she shares some of the approaches and tips that have helped her manage stress while growing her business.

Avoiding stress

Many entrepreneurs usually get very wrapped up in their ideas and passions. Creating something that can change the world can be very exciting. However, chasing your passion should not come at the detriment of your health and personal wellbeing.

Ilene has dealt with a lot of threats to her health before. The most common being stress. During these times she always tries to remind herself of all of the things that have gone right and she quickly comes to terms with the fact that life will always throw obstacles your way that you will overcome.

Another thing you can do is to take care of yourself with a healthy lifestyle. Try and drink lots of water, eat regularly, take breaks, exercise, and get enough sleep.

Lastly, Ilene recommends that you take at least ten minutes out of your day every day to do something that you enjoy. It might be watching funny videos, reading a funny article, taking a walk, or calling a friend; simply do anything that is not business-related.

Achieving Success

In order to achieve success, Ilene believes that you have to be highly organized and constantly take notes. To achieve this, you can use a series of organization tools on your phones or a platform to stay on track and create deadlines.

Success also comes by listening to words from other successful entrepreneurs. Next time you’re about to binge-watch a series, a better option would be to tune in to an information video or podcast. This can ultimately lead you to success.

Gaining Motivation

Ilene reveals that her source of motivation comes from passion. She’s passionate about her work and this evokes feelings of dedication and loyalty. According to Ilene, if you love what you do, you’ll have a steady source of motivation that drives you to do your best. Passion leads you to challenge yourself daily and learn new skills that will help you become better at your work.

Words of Advice for anyone striving to achieve success in life;

“Don’t be impatient and remember that all great things take time. Constantly try to learn new things and even try to learn from other people’s mistakes rather than your own. It’s important to identify your strengths and focus on building that rather than your weakness.

Don’t waste your time trying to excel at your weakness and instead look for someone who could join you that calls your weakness their strength. Remember that you could only do so much on your own and building a team that could help you is essential to the growth of your business.”