Ihor Vitaliiovych Kononenko: Finding Focus in a New Reality

Ihor Kononenko is also known as Igor Kononenko

We keep hearing the term ‘new reality,’ vis-à-vis coronavirus.  We need to adapt to changing realities, however challenging this may be.  What does this mean though in practice?  Mainly, acceptance. Accepting that we do not have the freedoms we once had.  Accepting that the way we lived and behaved at the beginning of 2020 was very different to how we need to act now.

In practicality, this can be explained in a few ways.

1.       Set up a Tight Schedule

Now more than ever, scheduling is crucial.  Do not leave any ‘gaps’ in your day-to-day routine.  Get up early.  Shower. Get dressed.  Even – and actually especially – if you are not going anywhere.  Knowing what you are doing at all times brings with it a sense of calm.

2.       Do Not Overload on Information

These days we are faced with an abundance of distractions.  With so much technology, so much news, so much fluctuation in reports, research and new information on the coronavirus, this can be incredibly overwhelming.  If you feel the need to keep up with it all, okay.  It is not the best idea but it si understandable. But at least make sure that information is only filtered through to you once a day at a set time in the schedule.

3.       Keep Electronics in Their Place

In order to increase focus, it is important to limit use of electronic devices.  There is a time and a place for everything.  This is particularly true when it comes to phones, tablets, computers, etc.  a key way to increase focal capacity is to only use these devices when they are beneficial, not as a distraction. For example: put phones at the edge of the table during mealtimes with family; do not play games on the tablet when talking on the phone, etc.

4.       Make a List of Easily-Attainable Goals

Being goal-oriented during this time is a great way to become more organized. Not only does this increase motivation for achievement it also helps one focus.  Setting any goals will motivate one to achieve more but when they are small and easily attainable it helps one focus (given faster task completion) and maintain that for the future.

    Ihor Kononenko also known as Igor Konoenko

    Ihor Kononenko, Ukrainian Businessman and Philanthropist at Igor Kononenko Charitable Fund

    Ihor Kononenko (also known as Igor Kononenko and Ihor Vitaliiovych Kononenko) is a Ukrainian philanthropist and businessman. In his spare time he likes to maintain an active lifestyle whether it's working out or playing tennis.

