Ihor Kononenko: The Power of Giving

By
Ihor Kononenko standing
Igor Kononenko

It’s been a trying and challenging year.

Who could have anticipated what 2020 would be like? The pandemic has tested us like we haven’t been tested before.

In these times, it’s very important to do what you can for others given so many are battling and doing it tough.

This is why I’m extremely proud of the Manus Dei Charitable Foundation and the amazing work it’s doing.

Andriy Dotsenko has been helping orphanages in Kyiv region for many years, buying sweets, toys, food and clothes for children. It is an honor to be a friend of the Foundation and play a small role in their wonderful projects such as buying equipment for hospitals and making sure families have what they need.

At this time of year, the weather is harsh and with the freezing cold temperatures comes illness, especially to young children. It’s rewarding to play a small part in helping these children get through the winter with medical equipment that otherwise wouldn’t have been available.

As you sit round your table for Christmas Dinner and think back of the year that’s been, what have you done to make it a better place for others? What have you given back?

Do you have any plans to give back in 2021?

    Ihor Kononenko also known as Igor Konoenko

    Ihor Kononenko, Ukrainian Businessman and Philanthropist at Igor Kononenko Charitable Fund

    Ihor Kononenko (also known as Igor Kononenko and Ihor Vitaliiovych Kononenko) is a Ukrainian philanthropist and businessman. In his spare time he likes to maintain an active lifestyle whether it's working out or playing tennis.

