If You’re Not Happy In Your Career, Here’s Why Now Is The Time to Make a Change

Despite the struggle to make your dream career a reality, it will be worth it.

Each of us has 24 hours every day. We will spend those hours happy or miserable. There will be a mix, of course, but too many people exist instead of truly living. Too many people choose to accept their circumstances instead of pursuing their major life goals.

The idea of waking up every day and going to a job you love will seem ridiculous to some but it doesn’t have to be.

It doesn’t have to take an extreme circumstance to admit what you want for your life and career. Each of us has a different idea of what will make us happy, but what we all desire is freedom.

We long for a career that lets us live life on our terms and spend our time on the things that are important to us. Here are signs you’re not happy with your career and why now is the time to make a change.

1. You don’t quit a job you hate. Spending 40 plus hours in work that makes you miserable has an effect on your life one way or another. It can add stress and anger, and take you away from your family.

We invest too much of our time working, so it’s important that time is spent doing what fulfills us. We live in hard times when the economy isn’t the greatest, but there’s still an opportunity to find or create work that fulfills you.

2. You’re allowing yourself to be surrounded by negativity. As with toxic relationships, negativity can derail your progress and keep you stuck in a “good enough” career. It can be negative habits, people, or environments, but purge negativity from your life or it will keep you stuck.

3. You let doubt keep you stuck. Each human being battles self-limiting beliefs. It could be because of how we were brought up or past failure in our career, but we let doubt and fear keep us paralyzed.

If doubt and fear have kept you from thinking about making the career change you want to make, I hope today is the day you say, “enough!”

4. You put off the hard career choices for “another day.” It’s easy to feel okay about a career you want to change — just tell yourself you’ll work on it “later.”

The problem is, later never seems to come and you keep putting off making the hard career choices. None of us will live forever, and we’re not guaranteed a moment past right now. Today is the day to claim the type of work that fulfills you.

Making any career change starts with what you believe. If you believe it’s hopeless and there’s no way out of your current situation, you will continue doing what you’re used to doing. You won’t take the necessary steps to start the journey to your dream job.

Nothing in life that’s worth it comes easily. It will be hard, and it will take time to make a major change. The journey helps us learn to be grateful once we reach the destination.

Despite the struggle to make your dream career a reality, it will be worth the efforts you’re making. Life is too short to settle. You can live a happy career, and it starts with making a choice.

Are you staying in a career that doesn’t make you happy?

—–

Photo Credit: @bdchu614 on Unsplash

    Tim Madden, Career Coach | Connection Coach | Execution Coach at Executive Upgrades

    Tim Madden is the owner of Executive Career Upgrades. He shows high-achievers how to take their career to the next level.

    He is a veteran headhunter, who has led teams that have sold and fulfilled on over 50 million dollars in staffing and recruitment services since 2013. Prior to that, he was one of the top recruiters for the military in 2011. He has seen tens of thousands of resumes (probably more) and interacted with CEOs and senior executives at some of the top companies in various industries.

    He attracts high-quality candidates for companies and is passionate about helping high-achievers land that next six-figure job, which most of the time is less about tactics and more about mindset and confidence.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

