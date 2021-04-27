“If you want to be a leader, you have to go to places others are too afraid to go.”-Kissa McCarty.

The life of Kissa McCarty is all you need to know about the importance of hard work and staying focused on your goal. She is a social media influencer and works across multiple social media platforms like Tiktok, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, etc.

Kissa started her social media career on Instagram in 2019, and since then, she has accumulated a total of 1.3M+ followers. Besides being a social media influencer, she is also a college student with a strong passion for fitness and travel. It is never an easy feat combining academics and work, but Kissa excelled in both.

At the age of 7, Kissa spent most of her time at the gym as a gymnast. Her passion for fitness was born out of her love for gymnastics. She learned great and valuable lessons as a gymnast, and these lessons have continued to shape her life in remarkable ways. Kissa has always had an independent mentality, and it has helped her create a strong mindset for hard work and not relying on anyone for anything.

At age 14, when she can legally work, Kissa was eager to work to earn a living. So she started working for a pizza franchise, and through her hard and work perseverance, became a manager at the young age of 16.

In her high school, she practically worked full time while maintaining honors and AP classes. It can only take someone of great courage, and determination to achieve these at a very young age. She then decided to graduate high school early to pursue a degree in Electrical Engineering.

In her Sophomore and Junior year in college, she interned for a PCB (print circuit boards) manufacturing company. In her words, “luck is when preparation meets opportunity.” She is currently a Senior in college, and will graduate this spring.

In her way of giving back to her community, she shows financial generosity to others, and has also engaged in community service by cooking at halfway homes. She always ensures that she shows kindness, and good character to people.

In her life’s journey so far, Kissa has a lot of advice for others. In her words, you should never let someone else’s perspective of you dictate how you live your life. It would be best if you never put more weight on other people’s perception of yourself. Understand that people you thought would always be by your side can disappoint you, and there is barely anything you can do about it. The life of Kissa McCarty showed that the only person you can truly rely on is yourself.