If You Want Change, Learn How To Appreciate First – Will Makris

Will Makris and Scott Sartiano have created a club at the center of New York’s NoHo neighborhood, Zero Bond. They hired famous designers William and Studio Sofield to create a majestic setting that will separate them from other private membership clubs around the world. Zero Bond showcases a design featuring serene furniture, exposed brick, and stellar Baccarat chandeliers. Zero bond will serve as a home away from home for its members with large work areas and conference rooms that create a peaceful, yet productive environment. Makris and Sartiano are very dedicated to their members, as they cater to their specific needs by hosting a wide range of events, from movie screenings to wine tastings with a sommelier.

Will Makris says when you learn to appreciate yourself it no longer matters so much whether or not anyone else appreciates you. Sure, gaining the approval and accolades of others is always nice. But when you appreciate yourself the approval of others is more like icing on the cake, rather than the cake itself.

Self-esteem reflects a person’s overall evaluation or appraisal of self worth. Self-esteem isn’t about telling others how great you are. It’s being aware that you’re worth a lot (priceless, in fact. It’s not about thinking you’re perfect — but knowing that you’re worthy of being loved and accepted.

Knowing your worth is a key to enjoying life. It seems our humble beginnings as infants, the relative powerlessness we all experience as well-meaning caregivers let us cry ourselves to sleep, makes a sense of worthiness fleeting says Will Makris.

Positive self-esteem is important because it helps you hold your head high and feel proud of what you can do. It gives you the courage to try new things and the power to believe in yourself. It lets you respect yourself, even when you make mistakes. And when you respect yourself, people around will respect you. Just because someone criticizes you or something you did doesn’t mean their opinion has to matter to you. People can say anything. Their saying something doesn’t make it true.

Consider where the hate is coming from before you take it too personally; this will make it easier for you to believe yourself about your good qualities.

Below given are the ways shared by Will Makris which can help you develop healthy self-esteem.

Love Yourself

It can be an odd feeling to show some self-love, as it is, more often than not, perceived as selfish or egotistical. Allow me to debunk a myth for you. Showing yourself love isn’t selfish nor egotistical. If anything, it shows a high level of regard for your happiness and well-being. Once you understand this and start loving yourself, self-appreciation will come naturally.

Brighten your surroundings

Surround yourself with positive people, who can be appreciative of you, despite your recent failings.

Truly successful people are those with high self-esteem. So, make this your goal. Sweet success will be your reward if you learn to feel good about yourself — and that’s exactly what goes into making you a winner!

Do what you need to do to be you

First, figure out what makes you feel good. It doesn’t matter what it is, but become aware of how you feel when you do things. Do you feel exhausted at work, but exhilarated when you’re in the garden? Find out what makes you feel good and do it, as often as you can. Feeling good is all the permission you need to do what you love to do. And the more you do those things, the happier you will be. If it means you have to give up something else, so be it.

Count your blessings

Stop comparing yourself with others who are better off than you. Instead, focus on the similarities you share with the others? This shift will help you realise that others too have their fair share of imperfections and shortcomings, and your complexes will then disappear like the morning mist.