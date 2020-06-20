Contributor Log In/Sign Up
If You Love Your Dad, Make His Day Special

By

My dad’s been gone for a long while, but I still honor him on Father’s Day, because he was just a really good guy and I loved him for it. If your dad is still around, I urge you to spend this day with him. No parent-child relationship is perfect, but having a father who is there for you has made your life much easier and more loving than it would have been without him.

Along with keeping his white cowboy hat clean, my dad also worked as a journalist for the Chicago Tribune, so I guess the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree. What an amazing gift he gave me. Fortunately, I had the opportunity and the presence of mind to tell him how invaluable his life lessons were to me. He was also great at telling jokes, and we laughed a lot together.

Sometime during adolescence, I got into a yelling match with my sister. Something had gone missing from my room, and I was sure she was the culprit. My sister said, “I didn’t take it” and I responded, “Well if you didn’t take it, who did?” She kept denying it, and I kept accusing her, and our voices got louder and louder, and this went on for what seemed like several minutes.  Finally, my dad in his deepest god-like voice popped off with “I took it!!” And I started laughing, and so did the rest of the family. It was a serious ROTFL moment.

I use that lesson still. If I can diffuse an uncomfortable situation by saying or doing something funny, it works almost every time. Even when his time was coming to an end, my dad never lost his sense of humor.

On Father’s Day, I visit his grave, and I talk about him with those I have chosen to love. It has been said that we are alive as long as the last person who remembers us, and I won’t let his energy fade from my consciousness. Truth be told, I still talk to him upon occasion, and even though it’s in my mind, I can feel his warmth when I think of him.

Not everyone has this kind of relationship with their father. I realize that our relationship was special. Sometimes you have to look for the connection. Being a grateful child means that you have to put your own needs to the side for a bit and to see what is important about the relationship you have with the man who brought you into this world.

If your dad is around, you can also take turns making each other feel special. This Sunday, it’s your dad’s turn, and you can make the next holiday all about you. When you can find a balance with the man who taught you how to ride a bike or drive a car, your life will be just a little bit sweeter.

    Barton Goldsmith, Licensed Psychotherapist/Author at Tribune Media

    Dr. Barton Goldsmith been a nationally syndicated columnist for over twenty years. His columns been published in over 500 newspapers world-wide and he has written over 3,000 articles. He has been a working psychotherapist for over 30 years specializing in assisting First Responders and victims of trauma.

     

    Since 2002, his weekly newspaper column,which is syndicated by Tribune News Service, and has been featured in hundreds of publications including The Chicago Tribune, The Santa Barbara News-Press, The San Francisco Chronicle,and many others. He is also a top blogger for Psychology Todayand his Emotional Fitnessblog has had over 20 Million views.

     

    He has also authored several books including; Emotional Fitness for Couples – 10 Minutes a Day to a Better Relationshipwhich was published by New Harbinger on Valentine’s Day 2006, and the sequel, Emotional Fitness for Intimacy - Sweeten and Deepen Your Love in Just 10 Minutes a Dayreleased by New Harbinger in April '09.I also published Emotional Fitness at Work6 Strategic Steps to Success Using the Power of Emotion, the third in the Emotional Fitness book series, that book was released in September ’09 by Career Press, who also published 100 Ways to Boost Your Self-Confidence – Believe in Yourself and Others Will Tooin May of 2010. The Happy Couple, another New Harbinger publication was released on December 1st, 2013. His latest book, “100 Ways to Overcome Shyness”was recently published by Career Press.

     

    Dr. “G” continues to do media interviews and podcasts all over the world.

     

     

