If you ask me one question, I bet it will be this.

Whenever I teach workshops, or speak at conferences, or just talk about what I do with other people, there’s one question that comes up over and over again. Without fail. Can you guess what it is?

It’s “What’s your favorite task app?”

Now, this is a question that I have A LOT of thoughts about because I have reviewed at least a couple dozen apps, I’ve had my own evolution in terms of what I use, and I have a clear favorite.

Before I tell you what my favorite is, though, I want to add a caveat: the task app you should use is the one you like and that you are most likely to keep using! If you have an app you’re already using and you love it, keep using it! I certainly won’t tell you to switch.

But, if you’re someone who has what I call “the graveyard of abandoned task apps” on their phone, then this post is for you.

You probably think there’s a perfect app out there. Or a perfect app for you. In my experience, this isn’t really true. It’s not the app. It’s the discipline of using a single trusted system. The app is just a tool that helps you do that. But that doesn’t mean some apps aren’t better than others.

So, what’s my favorite? What do I recommend most frequently?

It’s TickTick! (Not to be confused with TikTok…waaay different!)

Why do I love TickTick? Let me count the ways!:

Easy to use and very intuitive, which means there’s a low barrier for entry and just getting started All the fields you need, but no bloat (task name, description, sub-tasks, date and time stamped comments) Natural language parsing for dates Email-to-task functionality (forward an email and it automatically becomes a task) Calendar sync Voice entry! (This makes adding a new blog idea to my backlog while I’m on a run super easy!) Tons of features, but they don’t get in the way or take away from the ease of use: Built-in habit tracker? Check!

Pomodoro timer? Yep!

Tagging? You betcha!

Templates? Yesss! (You know I love a good template, right?) Shared lists! (Yes, my husband and I are the nerds that assign each other tasks so we can make our house run more smoothly.)

NOW, IS TICKTICK RIGHT FOR EVERYONE?

No. If you’re looking for a task/project management tool for your team, then I’d recommend Asana or Wrike, as they are better for team collaboration. But if you’re looking for a task app for yourself, or for your family, or you and your assistant, TickTick is awesome.

NOT SURE IF YOU WANT TO GIVE IT A TRY?

Check out the explainer video I made a few months ago to show you how easy it is!

DO YOU LIKE FREE STUFF?

Several months ago, I reached out to TickTick to let them know that I was, in fact, the brand ambassador they didn’t know they had! I was recommending them left and right and they didn’t have a clue who I was. Now I’ve remedied that and you can be the beneficiary. While the free version of TickTick is phenomenal, and you may never need more, if you are thinking about the premium version, just reach out to me directly and I can give you a coupon code for a free month of premium.

Got any more questions for me? Let me know!