Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

If the thought of your mother-in-law makes you mad, stop thinking about her.

Mindfulness Hacks @mindfullyyours.ca

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Our minds are incredibly powerful things, and our experience of and in life exists mostly there. We tend to just take for granted that whatever is going on in our thoughts is true, but is it really? I’ve posted a few of my favourite quotes on the power of our minds recently, and want to share them again here:

“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used to create them.” ~ Albert Einstein

“The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem.” ~ Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

“Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will.” ~ Suzy Kassem

What these sentiments and so many others point to is the fact that our thoughts are either our greatest allies or our worst enemies, and the difference is first in awareness, and then in choice. At any given moment, we can use mindfulness to stop and tune into what’s going on in our minds – are our thoughts serving us or harming us? Are they contributing to something good or perpetuating negativity? If we don’t like what we find going on in our minds at any given time, we can change it, even if it initially feels forced. Put in the simplest way I can think of:

If the thought of your mother-in-law makes you mad, stop thinking about her. 

And replace the thought with something that serves you better.

    Adriane David, Mindfulness-based Coach, Facilitator & Consultant

    Adriane is a speaker, workshop facilitator and coach, teaching and guiding with an approach rooted in mindfulness and applied positive psychology (APP). She spent more than 20 years in the corporate world, striving for achievement and balance. It wasn't until she learned and began practicing these techniques, herself, that she found both. The impact these concepts and processes have had on her life inspired a passion for sharing it with others, especially those driven leaders who, while motivated, remain uncertain how to fit these theories and techniques into their already too-busy lives.

     

    Adriane works with business, community and organizational leaders to achieve their personal and professional goals, and help them overcome challenges – real or perceived. In addition to one-one-one and group coaching, she runs workshops and facilitates talks for corporations on the topics of mindfulness and APP. The impact even introductory concepts have on individuals can be transformative within organizations and she feels honoured and privileged to enable that.

     

    Adriane's educational background reflects her interests and fuels her practice. She has a BscH in psychology, an honours MBA, and certificate in the Foundations of Applied Mindfulness Meditation, all from the University of Toronto. She has taken coaching training with both CTI in Toronto and the Flourishing Center in New York City. Most recently, she received a certification in Applied Positive Psychology and is currently enrolled in a 2-year Mindful Meditation Teacher Certification Program.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Don&#039;t Overthink It
    Community//

    Don’t Overthink It

    by Chris Panteli
    difficult emotions
    Community//

    Six Mindful Ways to Deal with Difficult Emotions

    by Tammy Driver
    Community//

    Getting Out of Your Head with Mindfulness

    by Danny Trifone
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.