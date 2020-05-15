Identify Your Quarantine Stressors, 8 Ideas To Burst Them

No part of the world can any longer claim to be completely safe from the corona virus outbreak!

All countries and its people are suffering from pandemic crisis and it’s not physical health which is getting affected because of corona virus but mental health also. According to best psychologists in Delhi fear of corona virus has made people mentally weak as psychologists are observing anxiousness and fear in while they talk to them.

The factors that cause stress of any nature are called stressors. When we talk about people who are put in quarantine during an epidemic, these stressors can be of varying nature.

Quarantine is basically a period in which the person suspected to have being exposed to infection is separated from others. This separation can be at home, a special camp, and at medical facilities. This separation, though well-intentioned for the person, has the potential of triggering psychological stress of varying nature. People who are put in quarantine can develop a fear that they may end up contracting the infectious disease. The uncertainty of the status of disease is another factor that adds to this fear. Quarantined parents may become fearful that they may have infected their children. This fear, in turn, has the potential of developing into guilt among the quarantined. It can get heightened when people in quarantine show any symptom related to the infection, even though they may actually not be infected says Dr. R.K Suri.

Quarantine is also a period when a person can’t carry out his/her daily routine due to the restriction in movement. In some cases, this can result in boredom, while in others it may trigger stress over possible financial loss on account of inability to work or complete daily tasks.

Daily wagers (labourers, street vendors, rickshaw pullers etc.) become the most vulnerable to financial stress if they are quarantined for a long period, because it means they would not be earning anything in this duration. This puts considerable mental and financial stress not only on the quarantined person, but also on his/her family members. And we have seen across the globe how badly pandemic has affected daily wagers.

While the above stressors are likely to subsume in the days following the end of the quarantine period, what also causes mental agony is the stigma that society attaches with any infectious diseases, especially ones that become epidemic and require people to be separated from general population. People will be fearful in going out to work, sending their children out and going for outings etc because they will have this fear in mind what if they get infectious. In such case it is important to make people mentally strong, so that they are not fearful.

The measures encouraged or enforced to stay in homes by medical experts are necessary in reducing the spread of the virus. But, the implications for people’s mental wellbeing cannot be overlooked.

The psychological impact of quarantine can be huge, resulting in a range of mental health concerns from anxiety and anger to sleep disturbances, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The mental health concerns could be inflamed by stressors associated with quarantine, such as infection fears, frustration, boredom, inadequate supplies, and lack of information, financial loss and stigma associated with contracting the disease. That can be an issue not only for people with pre existing mental health concerns, but also those in seemingly good psychological health.

Below are some points on how to identify your mental health concerns:

Identifying mental health concerns:

The people should look out for signs of distressed mental health in themselves and others.

Symptoms may include:

— Fear and worry about your own health

— Changes in sleep or eating patterns

— Difficulty sleeping or concentrating

— Worsening of chronic health problems

— Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs

There is a prevailing belief that in situation of crisis you deal with the physical issues first, then mental health issues much later, because mental health is often ignored by people. We need people to be robust mentally to deal with the challenges ahead.

WHAT YOU CAN DO FOR BETTER MENTAL HEALTH DURING THIS QUARANTINE IN YOUR HOME

As more and more people face the prospects of several weeks of quarantine or social distancing, individuals will also have to establish their own ways of preserving their mental health at home.

Here are some tips for you to keep yourself psychological healthy during this lockdown

Create a routine — Change out of your pajamas, shower and make a to-do of all the things you want to achieve each day to create a sense of normality and productivity.

Break up your day — Find tasks to break up your day and where possible, change your environment for different activities.

Take care of your body — Eat healthily, get plenty of sleep and exercise daily. That could include conducting indoor workout classes, stretching and practicing meditation. This will make you both mentally and physically strong.

Limit media intake — Stay informed about the situation via reliable sources, but limit your news and social media intake to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Don't believe on rumors, keep yourself away from rumors.

Prepare medical supplies — Ask your doctor for extended prescription supplies to tide you over for quarantine periods.

Fight boredom — Make the most of catching up TV series, reading and exploring projects you have been putting off to beat boredom and stay mentally active.

Focus on the positives — Amplify good news stories and honor caregivers working tirelessly to resolve the situation.

Take one day at a time — Try not to project too far into the future. Remember that these are temporary measures and you are not alone.

Stay in contact with people you love or your friends virtually, spend time with your family, focus on your relationship goals and engage in activities that give you pleasure. Focus on your hobbies be it painting, dancing, gardening or whatever you like. Add a sense of meaning and do what you can to help others, which is a remarkable antidote to depression.