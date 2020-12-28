Contributor Log In/Sign Up
ICAA offers older adults 10 tips to become or remain healthy in 2021

Governments, communities, businesses, families and individuals can use tips to encourage older adults to achieve a healthy lifestyle

The International Council on Active Aging (ICAA), the professional association that leads, connects and defines the active-aging industry, searches health-and-wellness research studies every year to find the most relevant to adults ages 50-plus. This year ICAA has sorted through these studies to compile a list of tips that governments, communities, businesses, families and individuals can use to encourage older adults to achieve a healthy lifestyle in 2021

1. Expectations: If you’ve followed a healthy lifestyle this year, keep going. If you need to make lifestyle changes, start by anticipating success-and don’t let age be a barrier. Research has shown that thinking negatively about getting older can shorten your life by as much as 7.5 years.

2. Enthusiasm: Few people are thrilled with every aspect of their lives, but many have at least one area-family, friends, work, hobbies-that they feel good about. Identify an activity or connection that sparks your enthusiasm and make it your lifeline, then do your best to extend that enthusiasm to other areas.

3. Energy: Having the energy and motivation you need to age well are hallmarks of healthy living. If you’re tired all the time, don’t let apathy and lethargy drag you down. Instead, get a checkup to try to determine the cause-and the solution.

4. Eating: Eating a balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight are keys to physical and mental health. If you need to lose weight or make changes in your diet, keep your expectations high. You can do it!

5. Exercise: Staying physically active fuels the body and mind. If you’re already exercising regularly, keep it up. If you’re getting started, know your fitness level, then set goals and progress at your own pace. The key is to be consistent.

6. Engagement: Get involved in your community. Research has shown that people who volunteer have higher levels of well-being and life satisfaction than people who don’t. Volunteering and other kinds of civic and social engagement can contribute to better health. In the midst of the pandemic this may be restricted to being just online.

7. Emotions: Everyone feels down at times, but full-blown depression is a major cause of disability. If you’re feeling out of sorts for two weeks or more, talk with your doctor or take an online screening test. In many instances, simply exercising and eating right can change your mood.

8. Education: Lifelong learning is important to living an independent and fulfilling life as you advance in age. Start now to learn new subjects or physical activities-it’s good for the brain.

9. Effort: Changing expectations and embarking on new behaviors take energy and effort, but the results are well worth it.

10. Enjoyment: A healthy life generally is a joyous one. Savor the process of being or becoming active, engaged and truly alive in 2021.

Colin Milner, Founder/CEO at International Council on Active Aging

Colin Milner is CEO of the International Council on Active Aging and founder of the active-aging industry in North America. Milner is also a leading authority on the health and well-being of the older adult, and has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as one of "the most innovative and influential minds" in the world on aging-related topics.

An award-winning writer, Milner has authored more than 300 articles. He has been published in such journals as Global Policy, and the Annual Review of Gerontology and Geriatrics. He also contributed a chapter to the World Economic Forum book Global Population Ageing: Peril or Promise?

Milner's speeches have stimulated thousands of business and government leaders, industry professionals & older adults worldwide.

Whether Fortune 500 companies or governmental organizations, Milner's efforts have inspired a broad spectrum of groups to seek his counsel, include amongst these:

World Health Organization
World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on Aging
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
White House Conference on Aging
US Department of Health and Human Services
US Administration on Aging
National Institute on Aging
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
The Canadian Minister of State (Seniors) and (Finance)
Canadian Special Senate Committee on Aging
European Commission
Informal Meeting of the European Union Ministers of Sport
National Health Services - Scotland
WEF Think Tank: Preparing for Prosperous Longevity in Asia
World Economic Forum Expert Networking
Shanghai Forum
4th International Strategy Conference on Safety and Health at Work
Vancouver Olympic Committee
BC Ministry of Healthy Living and Sport
Deloitte Life Sciences & Health Care
Ernst and Young
New Balance

Milner received the CanFitPro Association "Lifetime Achievement Award" for his contributions to the Canadian fitness industry. He is also recognized as one Canada's Top 100 Health Influencers, and as a "Who's Who" in the US Fitness Industry. Milner's tireless efforts have leading-edge publications, television networks and radio stations seeking his insights. Among these outlets are: CNN, US News and World Report, Newsweek, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Dow Jones Market Watch, Money Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, WebMD, The National Post, Globe and Mail, Parade Magazine, and Fox Business Radio.

