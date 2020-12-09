Ibrahim Ansari How to Avoid Stress Being Positive

At 20-years-old, Ibrahim Ansari can say that he has found success in life. As a confident and determined CEO, entrepreneur, and investor, he serves as an example of how anybody can achieve their dreams if they put their mind to it.

Despite his achievements, Ibrahim is no stranger to the stresses and challenges that come with being a leader and businessman. So when he feels like there’s too much to handle, he thinks of his well-being first so he can be sure to get the job done efficiently.

Committed to Put His Presence, Happiness, and Gratitude First

“Being the CEO of a globally-recognized agency at 20-years-old with clients working with us from all over the world, it does get stressful especially considering the difference in time zones with our clients from across the globe,” Ibrahim said.

To address this stressful situation, Ibrahim made a promise to himself about a year ago that no matter how much money he’ll make or how much his business grows, he will always put his presence, gratitude, and happiness first.

“I learned early on, when my father had to move out of the state to work in Washington DC to support the family when I was a young child, that I can’t control everything. All I can do is know, understand, take every piece of information, and when it comes to a tough decision I operate from the heart of what I think is going to be the best choice,” the young CEO said.

It also helps that he has partners in Renzo Guevarra, and Jesse Malcolm who has helped in developing an amazing team with great systems, structures, routines, and growth mindsets.

When it comes to running his business, Ibrahim does so with a growth mindset that has helped me overcome many of the obstacles.

“I genuinely believe that everyone’s intelligence and capabilities are malleable and can be improved. I make sure that everyone I work with has a growth mindset and understands that there is no gap between an individual’s capabilities and goals,” he said.

Believing in Yourself Makes the Dream Come True

“My best piece of advice to any person is to believe in yourself, dream big, execute and surround yourself with like-minded and hard working individuals,” said Ibrahim who emphasized how he wouldn’t be in the position he is in today if it weren’t for his amazing partners, Renzo Guevarra and Jesse Malcolm.

The young CEO also lives by the quote “Imagination is everything, it is the preview of life’s coming attraction.” He believes that imagination is what sparks innovation, leads to change, and moves the world forward. And combining imagination with an excellent work ethic, faith, the power of execution, and one’s potential can lead to limitless possibilities.

Ibrahim is the owner of a globally recognized social media marketing agency that specializes in assessing business conditions and developing optimization plans to drive key improvements.

He possesses a strong, focused work ethic, ensuring tasks are completed to a high standard, on time and ensuring thoroughness throughout.

