Ian Mausner shares holistic guidelines for general well-being during the pandemic

No one thought that at the start of 2020, COVID-19 would result in a pandemic outbreak! The virus contamination went out of control and has resulted in massive deaths and infections. There were survivors, but the pandemic outbreak disseminated more fear than hope. That was not all! The economy went into a downswing where factory shutdowns, pay cuts, and job losses are common.

The pandemic is yet to flatten its curve! It’s 2021, and we are in better condition than we were last year. However, the new strain of the virus did create a round of stress and tension worldwide. But the current vaccination drive seems to be bringing a ray of hope. Still, people get caught up in stress and anxiety due to the pandemic. Here it is essential to abide by some of the holistic guidelines by Ian Mausner and lead a balanced life.

1. Try to eliminate stress

Most people get stressed during this pandemic phase. Hence, Ian Mausnersuggests that people should try and eliminate stress as much as possible. One of the best ways to reduce stress is by focusing less on topics and activities that induce stress. For instance, if the news updates make you think negatively and ponder on stressful ideas, it’s a good idea to bring down the time you spend watching the news. Instead, you should try and watch a movie that helps you feel happy and positive.

2. Introduce playtime and leisure in your life

Since most people have to work from home, they are either working or are watching television. Else, they are attending to their daily chores. People must get busy with any leisure activity. For instance, you could play with your child in the evening and spend time together. If you want, you and your family members can spend time playing indoor games. It will help you to stay refreshed and move beyond thoughts of stress and fear. It will release happy thoughts and hormones that will benefit your mind and body.

3. Meditate daily

Some people are unable to do away with the stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic outbreak! Are you one of them? If yes, then you need to get into the practice of meditation. Practicing meditation is easy, and you don’t need to be a pro to do it. You can gather some time to yourself, sit in a relaxed position and focus on breathing for 15 to 20 minutes. Practicing this once in a day is enough to make you feel less stressed and anxious. It will help you to feel calm and relaxed within. And with gradual practice, you will be able to choose your thoughts and feel grounded.

4. Drink plenty of water

Drinking water is a useful wellness guideline for all seasons! It helps to keep the body hydrated and release all toxins and infections from the body. Drinking ample water is also good for the gut and immune system.

People need to take care of their minds and body during the pandemic phase. For this, it is necessary to follow the best guidelines by Ian Mausner mentioned above.