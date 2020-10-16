Ian Mausner Recommends Exercising Tips for Staying Active and Healthy During the Pandemic

With the unfamiliar challenges of working from home and no access to gyms, sticking to a regular workout routine can be tough during the pandemic. However, there is no denying the fact that by exercising, you can keep anxiety, depression, and stress from overwhelming you. Your immune system also works better if your exercise regularly. By staying physically active, you can boost your motivation and sense of well-being, and regain control over your life. Some useful tips for working out at home:

Create an Exercise Plan That Keeps Your Spirits Up

If you are trying to work at home despite family distractions or worried to death about your finances because you are unemployed, the pandemic is not the ideal time for you to take up a new and challenging fitness plan. It is instead far better to consider how much time you have available, current health issues, as well as energy levels to set reasonable physical fitness goals that revolve around activities you love. By doing this, it is more likely that you will be able to stick to your routine and achieve your fitness goals, says Ian Mausner.

Accord High Priority to Your Workouts

Treat exercise as something that you must do and make time for it every day just as you do for office tasks or appointments with your doctor. Just like you adjust your other commitments so that you can keep your appointments, you need to adjust your schedule to make the time for exercising. It is important for you not to defer your workouts because of the need to attend to something else; instead, you should treat it as a high-priority task.

Exercise at A Time You Find Right for You, Advises Ian Mausner

Most people try to work out in the mornings so that they get the benefit of the extra energy and positivity that can last them the entire day. Others may find it more convenient to take a break from work and exercise in the afternoon, while still others may prefer to wind up for the day and exercise in the evening. The point is to create a slot for exercising at a time you feel good about it and stick to it every single day, observes Ian Mausner.

Set Measurable Objectives and Track Your Progress

Before commencing your fitness routine, decide on some specific objectives that you want to fulfill, such as losing 10 pounds of weight or being able to walk 3 miles in 30 minutes, rather than a nebulous goal of getting fitter. At periodic intervals, measure your performance so that you know how you are progressing. Using a smartphone app or a fitness tracker can make it easy to keep track of your daily activities.

Conclusion

While exercising to improve your physical fitness is not a method to keep you safe from the coronavirus, it certainly can make you feel good and mentally recharged. Your mood will be better, and you will sleep better, in addition to improving your immunity system, which acts as a safeguard against infection