Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I was in the right place at the right time.

How often do you hear success stories based around the idea of being in the right place at the right time ?

By

How often do you hear success stories based around the idea of being in the right place at the right time ?

1990 in South Africa – A watershed year

1990 was an interesting time politically and economically in South Africa. In February the African National Congress (ANC) was unbanned. On the 11th of February 1990 (my wedding day), Nelson Mandela was released from jail.

About six months after that, my good friend Jonathan and I decided to leave our cushy corporate jobs and go out into the entrepreneurial world. Our aim was to  become corporate consultants and help businesses to be better. The only challenge was that we were 26-year-old MBAs with no real-world experience, trying to convince the world that we knew how to run their businesses.

The model was somewhat flawed.  We won one contract and then the work dried up. We were at a loss and we decided to start an education business. With very little hesitation, and very little thought or market research, we plunged in. That business, fortunately, went through six years of rapid growth. It would seem that we were, in fact, in the right place at the right time.

Why the right place at the right time ?

The easing of political restrictions on the majority of South Africans created a hunger for education, with not enough places to fulfill that need for education. And we happened to start at the right place at the right time and could fill that gap.

Fast forward to 2020

So how is that relevant to today? How is that relevant to the political and emotional turmoil that has shaken the world over the last few months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic?

Those who are in the right place at the right time and have managed to adapt to the new world. Those who have developed new ideas, new products, new visions,  new missions, new statements of purpose and truly understand their why and the why of the people that they’re dealing with. They are in the right place at the right time.

And so being in the right place at the right time is now in whatever business you’re in. It is about looking at that business in a lot of detail, without getting caught in the detail.

Just Dive In

Sometimes it might be about grabbing an opportunity as we did way back in 1990 and saying, let’s see if this works. We are in the modern age of information overload. We tend to be in a position where we have too much information and we fall into the trap of analysis paralysis.  So don’t get caught in that, and don’t be afraid to be bold and brave in the new world. Sometimes it’s easier to release a rough ‘most valuable product’ and learn and adapt as you’re growing.

We are talking of moving a business model along to a point that makes sense in the new world, without returning to our ways of pre coronavirus.

Rael Bricker, Culture Futurist & Business Excellence International Speaker at raelbricker.com

From being 6000ft underground, to starting an education business (that grew to have 4000 plus students) to spending years working in venture capital, Rael has seen it all. He's listed companies on two international stock exchanges, and his financial services group has settled more than $3bn in loans over 18 years. Rael has a diverse work history combined with his unique global research interviews with companies in more than 25 countries. This makes him perfect to advise businesses on growing and achieving business excellence as he has experienced the rollercoaster himself.

 

With over 30 years of experience in organizations and as a serial entrepreneur, Rael Bricker helps businesses succeed by delivering a series of dynamic workshops on building businesses excellence by thinking outside the box. Rael has been presenting for many years on business, culture, finance, investing, diversity and ethics.  The learning is best practice combined with practical experience to achieve business excellence. Participants have found inspiration in the simple and practical approaches to running, growing and succeeding in business and creating business excellence.

 

Rael works with participants to develop actionable outcomes for their organizations, no matter the size, scope or stage of organizational growth.

Rael Bricker holds two Masters degrees, an MBA and MSc (Engineering) and is currently a Fellow of the MFAA. (Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia), a Professional Member of PSA (Professional Speakers Australia) and a Member of AICD (Australian Institute of Company Directors). Additionally, Rael is a Mentor with Mentored With Mark Bouris and the author of “Dive In – Lessons learnt since business school”.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Artemis Evangelidi of Aipeia Consulting: “Why You Must Learn To Say No and Feel Good About It”

by Alexandra Spirer
Community//

Women Leading the AI Industry: “Whether we are male or female, we need to stand back and watch another woman accomplish greatness, through the mentorship and guidance passed down to her.” with Colleen Glaeser and Tyler Gallagher

by Tyler Gallagher
Community//

Social Impact Heroes: “Skills-based volunteering is an amazing way to use your own experience and professional assets to give back”, with Anita Ramachandran of MicroMentor

by Ben Ari

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.