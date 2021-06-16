I truly believe anything is possible if you fully manifest it – Parmita Reang

Parmita Reang is a Tripura-based singer, actor & director. Parmita had sung “Selfish” a cover song from the Bollywood film Race – 3, for TIPS Music Industries, one of India’s most prestigious music labels. She primarily sings in Kokborok (a Tripura dialect), English, and Hindi.

All of us must have heard the phrase “Nothing is impossible”, and few of us have had heard about its complete version that is “Nothing is impossible; the word itself says “I-m-Possible”. This famous quote was said by Audrey Hepburn. The following quote has inspired many lives as it gives a strong sign of positivity.

Everything is possible. Even what you believe to be impossible. It’s possible that you can make a difference in someone’s life. Even someone who seems like a hopeless, hard case. It’s possible that today is the day their life turns around, and it’s possible you are the catalyst.

When you are present, conscious and living with intentional purpose, you know, at a deep level, that anything is possible when you follow certain principles. Any result is achievable and any state of mind can be attained… when you focus your intention with clarity and purpose toward the outcome you desire says Parmita.

“Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” ~ Christian D. Larson

Parmita says, throughout our lives, many of us have been told that we are ‘not good enough’ or we do not ‘have what it takes’ to do the things in life we dream of. So many of us have fallen into that trap of letting others dictate what we can and cannot do.

Knowing your purpose will keep you going when others have given up. As long as you constantly move forward, whatever happens you can never fail in the long run. Having your final outcome on your mind as you go will allow you to push onward towards it no matter what she quoted.