Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I Plan to Spend More Time with My Late Talking Son This Year

I think 2021 is my year of restoration, joy and tranquil. I say this because of my three year old son. He is a late talker and I have struggled so much to get him talking. But this year, it seems he is surprising me day after day. Sometimes back, I was so worried about […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
late talkers success stories

I think 2021 is my year of restoration, joy and tranquil.

I say this because of my three year old son. He is a late talker and I have struggled so much to get him talking. But this year, it seems he is surprising me day after day.

Sometimes back, I was so worried about him. I even took him for autism assessment during the pandemic because I was scared stiff.

During the lockdown, all we would do was wake up late, take breakfast, watch TV, play a little and go back to bed. It was the dreariest of days.

It affected everyone in the family.

Yes we loved been together most of the time but too much of something is indeed posinous.

The boy was not having time to spend with kids of his age. He would not connect with his age mates.

There was no church to be attended.

We also had to drop our daily routine of walking him to the shopping centre where I would get him a pack of French fries and juice.

It was just time at home.

Now this year, we took him for preschool.

And three weeks in, I can surely record lots of improvement in his social interactions and relations with people.

The other day when I got home from work, he ran to me, hugged me and asked whether I wanted to have a cup of tea. When I responded in the affirmative, he walked to the kitchen and came back with a cup.

He clearly wanted to serve me. It was so sweet that it melted my heart.

As I plan my resolutions for this year, the main one is spending more time with him. I want to have as many rituals with him as possible since I want this to be one of the late talkers success stories.

    Esther Wells

    Esther Wells, Esther Wells, Special Needs Teacher

    Esther Wells is a special needs teacher running a special needs school in Limuru, Kenya. Here, she deals with children with autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. Other than teaching, she is a blogger who writes guides on how parents can best enhance the lives of their special needs children.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    8 mistakes I made as a mom of an autistic child

    by Tulika Prasad
    Wisdom//

    My Dad is a Super-Dad

    by Sandy Kulkarni
    //

    “If you don’t fail, you haven’t pushed yourself far enough forward”, with Dr. Ely Weinschneider and Jessica Yarmey

    by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.