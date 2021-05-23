I never give up with music – Uday Biswas

Uday Biswas is a well knowned name in the music industry of Bangladesh. Uday Biswas has came to discuss for his musical tune album named ‘’Breath Out” that has given one after another composed music to the international platforms.

At the very beginning he gained lots of popuarity as a rock guitarist music composer. He has proved his brilliance as a lyricist. His song has been equally popular on all other international platforms including Spotify , iTunes ,Apple , Amazon, Tidal,Dizzer, Amghami, Shazam, Audiomack

His composed song ‘’Who am I” and “Smash this Flower’’ have received special praise from the audience. This music is at the top of the list of favorites of many viewers from Bangladesh and other countries.

About his career as a musician and lyricist, he recently said, “Actually music is an art form that requires lots of skills. I always try to learn new tunes and you need a lot of knowledge to become a lyricist. I always try to know more information at home and abroad, my passion to know a lot of desired stories that give me the strength to write or compose any music”.

Uday Biswas has already been verified as the official artist of international music platforms such as YouTube Music, Tik Tok, Apple Music and Spotify. In January 2021, his YouTube channel was verified as the official artist channel on YouTube.