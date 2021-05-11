Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I Haven’t Changed, I Just Move Differently

How Your Personal Growth May Be Misconceived By Others

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Them: “You’ve changed.”
Me: “No, I’ve just stopped camouflaging my pain, and closing my mouth, so that others would be comfortable.”

This is what it looks and feels like when you’re the SAME person, just moving differently.

Protecting your peace, your energy, your happiness. These are essential components of living a fulfilling life.

Very often in our lives, many of us at some point have found ourselves biting our tongue, smiling, remaining silent—all for the benefit of someone else’s comfort.

Can you relate?
Was it at work?
At home?
Both?

At some point, we all reach a boiling point when enough is enough.

To continue being inauthentic comes with significant consequences, especially to our mental and physical wellness.

I have come across several people in the past few years or so who likely feel I’ve changed. When in fact, I am the same Jacqueline.

However, at this phase of my life, accompanied by greater confidence, wisdom, financial freedom, and independence, the following have occurred:

-My tolerance for BS and fake people is literally nil.

-My voice is louder, uninhibited, and unapologetic. My ancestors sacrificed too much, my children are watching, and the legacy that I leave for their future children matters.

-I am reminded daily-If you don’t stand for something; you’ll fall for anything.

-I have had to remind many in my space that allyship is a verb. You can’t piss on me and attempt to convince me it’s raining. Words are nice, but actions matter more.

Code-switching, imposter syndrome, toxic people, and spaces can be taxing beyond comprehension. Self-care should not be negotiable. It took me nearly a half-century of living to truly understand that. Never forget, once your soul is for sale, everything else is on the table.

Now, as a certified life coach, I regularly remind and empower other like-minded women of such.

Own your power.
Celebrate your greatness. Bask in your natural-born gifts, inside and out

Self-care is not selfish.
It’s a MUST.

The bottom line is this- People who are unwilling to respect and accept you for who you are and what you represent are not your people and are not worthy of a front-row seat to your life. Period.

Jacqueline Miller, Bridging the Gap Between Working Moms & Their Aspirations for Excellence in Life & Career

Award-winning entrepreneur, motivational speaker, #1 Amazon bestselling author, blogger, certified life strategist and grief support facilitator. Areas of expertise include clarity (mindset mastery) empowerment (personal power), career success (work/life balance) personal development, diversity & inclusion, leadership & workplace conflict resolution. As a life coach, she helps Moms who are in, or who are nearing the empty nest stage prepare for, as well as navigate all the changes and challenges that come with it. "The status of your nest when it is empty will be determined by the actions you take when it is full."

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Amanda Filippelli: “Consequences of that ignorance”

by Edward Sylvan
Community//

Dr. Devon MacEachron: “Openness to change and adventure keeps me young at heart”

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Community//

“Make positive emotions.” with Beau Henderson & Marc Cordon

by Beau Henderson
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.