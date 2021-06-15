I Had A Cool Dad…

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
My dad was a good man, and these days that is a rarity. As I get older, I find that many of the things he predicted I would face have come to pass. Having a little warning was helpful, but even he didn’t foresee a pandemic. Still, my dad’s advice still rings in my ears. “Never lift anything heavier than you are,” “Always face life with a sense of humor, or the joke will be on you,” and “It’s okay to buy, but don’t be sold” were some of his better ones. Even now I seek his counsel in my thoughts.

Many kids grew up without a father; my own nephews had that experience. I tried to be there for them, but there is no replacement for your dad. I know my own dad didn’t do everything right, but the stuff he did well left an impression on me. After the Trib, he started his own PR firm and had a side hustle of photographing and producing the first wall-size photo murals. I still see them today in the oddest of places, mostly on TV, but there’s even one on Amazon’s screensaver. 

He was cool, but his best characteristic was the depth of his love. I love my wife to pieces and show her every day, and he did the same thing with my mom, and that wasn’t always easy. When he went through a bankruptcy, Mom didn’t take it so well when we had to quit the country club, but a few years later, he started one of his own. The man loved his golf, a game of cards, and his cigars. 

Yes, he had some bad habits, but he was a good guy, and that’s all that mattered to me. We had a comfortable life, and he took care of the whole family. Just him and his one-man shop. There were tough times and sweet ones, and he was pretty healthy up until the end. When he was dying, I flew from Los Angeles to Las Vegas every weekend to be with him, and he lived longer than the doctors predicted. I don’t regret a moment of the time I spent with him; that time will always stay with me.

If your dad is around, remind him of your favorite memories of being his kid, and spend some time looking into his eyes and really connecting. I know it may sound a little hippy-dippy, but that stuff really gives you a connection that you can’t get from anywhere else.

If you are a dad, you are a lucky man (yes, even if the kids are a pain in the butt). Having a family is the best part of life, even if you have your issues. It’s way better than growing up or being a grown-up without one. 

    Barton Goldsmith, Licensed Psychotherapist/Author at Tribune Media

    Dr. Barton Goldsmith been a nationally syndicated columnist for over twenty years. His columns been published in over 500 newspapers world-wide and he has written over 3,000 articles. He has been a working psychotherapist for over 30 years specializing in assisting First Responders and victims of trauma.

     

    Since 2002, his weekly newspaper column,which is syndicated by Tribune News Service, and has been featured in hundreds of publications including The Chicago Tribune, The Santa Barbara News-Press, The San Francisco Chronicle,and many others. He is also a top blogger for Psychology Todayand his Emotional Fitnessblog has had over 20 Million views.

     

    He has also authored several books including; Emotional Fitness for Couples – 10 Minutes a Day to a Better Relationshipwhich was published by New Harbinger on Valentine’s Day 2006, and the sequel, Emotional Fitness for Intimacy - Sweeten and Deepen Your Love in Just 10 Minutes a Dayreleased by New Harbinger in April '09.I also published Emotional Fitness at Work6 Strategic Steps to Success Using the Power of Emotion, the third in the Emotional Fitness book series, that book was released in September ’09 by Career Press, who also published 100 Ways to Boost Your Self-Confidence – Believe in Yourself and Others Will Tooin May of 2010. The Happy Couple, another New Harbinger publication was released on December 1st, 2013. His latest book, “100 Ways to Overcome Shyness”was recently published by Career Press.

     

    Dr. “G” continues to do media interviews and podcasts all over the world.

     

     

