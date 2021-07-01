Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I find myself in the music – Jahidul Hasan

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Jahidul Hasan is a well-known name in the music industry of Bangladesh. Jahidul Hasan has come to discuss his musical tune named “Midnight Dream,” which given one after another composed music to the international platforms.

At the very beginning, he gained lots of popularity as an Influencer. He has proved his brilliance as an Entrepreneur. His song has been equally popular on all other international platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer.

His composers “My Paintings” and “Depression” have received special praise from the audience. This music is at the top of many viewers’ favorites from Bangladesh and other countries.

About his career as a musician and lyricist, he recently said, “Actually music is an art that requires lots of skills. I always try to learn new tunes, and you need a lot of knowledge to become a lyricist. I always try to know more information at home and abroad; my passion for knowing many desired stories gives me the strength to write or compose any music”.

He increases his availability and ingenuity every day. At that time, he worked hard for success and brilliance in life. In 2020, he launched the music and technology company “Jahid Music Tech.” Just begin professional life after developing this company of music and technology.

Jahidul Hasan has already been verified as the official artist of international music platforms such as YouTube Music, TikTok, Apple Music, and Spotify. In March 2021, his YouTube channel was verified as the official artist channel on YouTube.

    Raghab Islam, Bloger | Writer | Social Activists at Thrive Global

