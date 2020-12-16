It’s not that I don’t care about chaos in the world…

It’s that I can’t care and still live the life I desire to live.

I used to turn over my success, happiness, and freedom to others…

The media…

Religion…

Politics…

Economics…

Social drama…

I used to decide if I could be happy based on what was going on around me.

I never stood a chance.

Serving From My Perspective

The greatest purpose that I can serve to the world and society is to turn my complete and full attention to my own health and well-being, my business impact and success, and to my family’s safety, security, and love.

From that place, I’ll have all of the time and money I’ll need to contribute to society in the way I best see fit.

It’s not that I don’t see the manufactured and artificial divisiveness we’re told to care about…

It’s not that I lack compassion and empathy…

It’s not that I don’t care about the conflict and chaos in the world…

I just know I can’t help by making myself miserable and giving my attention to the constant drama that those in charge are paid to create.

It’s a Choice

It’s not that I don’t care…

It’s that I choose not to care, and I choose to do my part to bridge any real divisiveness through being the best me possible, living the most powerful life available, and leading others to do the same.

