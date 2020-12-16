Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I Choose Not To Care

Shifting my attention to the good so I can better serve society

Photo by Nathan Anderson on Unsplash
It’s not that I don’t care about chaos in the world…

It’s that I can’t care and still live the life I desire to live

I used to turn over my success, happiness, and freedom to others…

The media…

Religion…

Politics…

Economics…

Social drama…

I used to decide if I could be happy based on what was going on around me.

I never stood a chance. 

Serving From My Perspective

The greatest purpose that I can serve to the world and society is to turn my complete and full attention to my own health and well-being, my business impact and success, and to my family’s safety, security, and love. 

From that place, I’ll have all of the time and money I’ll need to contribute to society in the way I best see fit.

It’s not that I don’t see the manufactured and artificial divisiveness we’re told to care about…

It’s not that I lack compassion and empathy…

It’s not that I don’t care about the conflict and chaos in the world…

I just know I can’t help by making myself miserable and giving my attention to the constant drama that those in charge are paid to create. 

It’s a Choice

It’s not that I don’t care…

It’s that I choose not to care, and I choose to do my part to bridge any real divisiveness through being the best me possible, living the most powerful life available, and leading others to do the same.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    Through private coaching, mastermind groups, and training, Mike helps business owners achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

