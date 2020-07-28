Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I AM MORE THAN CAPABLE

“I am an old man and have known a great many troubles, but most of them never happened” – Mark Twain

As I chatted to my grandfather, one rainy and dull grey evening over a glass of sherry, he asked me to expand on a particular stressful issue I had to contend with.  With his head bowed whilst sitting in his high backed cushioned brown armchair, I rambled on tripping on my words as I was so caught up in my anxiety, trying to make sense of it all.  I thought he may have actually nodded off.  I stopped.  Sighed.  Took another sip of my sherry.  Slowly he raised his head.  Looked me straight in the eye and said “Girl, you are more than capable

In that moment I realised I can overcome this.  His words had such a profound effect on me.  I had been telling myself over and over again about the struggle I was going through and how I couldn’t figure a way out, instead of focusing on how I can face this and find a way.     Instantly my energy shifted from fear and doubt and I let go of the fear.  His confidence in me gave me the energy to receive instead of resist. 

“I am more than capable” has become my mantra thanks to my grandfather.  I don’t think he will ever really understand how much that statement he said to me shifted my mindset. I have told him , thanked him and he was as cool as a cucumber.  “Good” was his reply.  As if he never doubted me. 

We need to be intentional about the mantra’s and thoughts we tell ourselves. They spur us into action, helping to make the commitment and to feel excited.  My mantra allows me to let go of fear.  I am more resilient.  Now when faced with challenges I choose to believe, visualise and experience the outcome I desire.  I repeat my mantra several times over.  It’s empowering.  

Valerie Green, Health and Wellness Coach, UK

Bio:  Valerie Green is a certified Integrative Nutrition Health and Wellness Coach, passionate about helping others manage their stress levels through nutrition, movement and well-being.

Born in Ireland, Valerie was brought up in Zimbabwe and Dubai.  She has lived a nomadic existence residing in London, UK and Sotogrande, Spain.  A mother of two young adults, Valerie has worked as an Estate Agent in London, and in finance on the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange.  She is also a full time Carer to her husband.

Following her husband’s life changing stroke in 2016, Valerie graduated from IIN, the Institute of Integrative Nutrition.  Her mission to help her husband on his recovery journey and the fall out her children suffered, has driven her desire to help others manage their stress levels in order to live a happy and vibrant life with renewed energy and focus.

Valerie works with clients from all over the world offering on-line 1-2-1 coaching.  Her passion is to enable others avoid burnout and the serious health implications that come with it and help get their lives back on track through simple, actionable, lifestyle changes.

 

