I AM HERE NOW | Willingness 1

Claudia Flores is a Mexican-born philanthropist, social entrepreneur, and activist who has devoted her life to service and the positive transformation of the planet. As the founder of the Human Sustainability Project, Claudia synthesizes her decades of experience in social impact work and psychology. She is currently in development of educational offerings that provide opportunities for people from all over the world to experience the resilience, peace, and creativity with which she lives her own life. As the devoted mother of three children, in 2020 Claudia is committed to empowering parents to consciously address the challenging issues of today through personal responsibility. These educational programs and transmedia offerings support parentings in leading Conversations Worth Having and in responsibly responding to global issues with their children. Under Claudia’s leadership, and in partnership with remarkable non-profit organizations and shared mission partners, the Human Sustainability Project is poised to become a beacon of empowerment for parents, teachers, students, activists, artists, corporations, and more.
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
