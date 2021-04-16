Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I Am an Elephant!

Learning to love and accept all that I Am

I am woefully inadequate! I am powerful beyond measure! I am shy. I am confident! I am an introvert. I am an extrovert! I am self-assured! I am a kick-ass b**ch! I am a softie!

When I was about nine or ten, my class had to memorise the poem, The Blind Men and the Elephant by John Godfrey Saxe. I loved that poem and although I have no recollection of any discussion of its meaning, it has floated in and out of my consciousness throughout my life, each time with new understanding. Oh, the wisdom of teachers!

How often do we choose to define ourselves by what others see? How often do we define others based on what we see?  Do we define them and ourselves by a particular action? Even when the interactions are stormy, resulting in hurt and pain, should we be boxed and labelled as being the interaction?

There is a passage of scripture that describes Jesus in a fit of anger in the temple, smashing stalls and tumbling down tables. He makes a whip from ropes and driving out the animals, shouts, ‘Get out of here! Stop making my Father’s house a place for making money.’

I imagine the onlookers and the people whose livelihoods have just been scattered, watching on in shock and horror.  I imagine one holding back the other, trying to avoid a knock-down, drag out fight in this holy place. How must they have labelled this man? In what box would some have forever placed him?  Thereafter dismissing him and talking about the “real Jesus” whenever word of a miracle came their way?

Very often our conditioning leads us to believe that the world is a black and white place, and consequentially so are we.  A thing is either this or that, right or wrong, good or bad.  In such a world, there’s little room or tolerance for the wavy, brightly coloured, sometimes broken lines.  Because we are constantly judging or being judged, we tie ourselves up in knots, trying to live up to some standard or the other – to some person or institution’s idea of who we are or should be.  Life then becomes a weight that we carry, a burden on our shoulders from which we seek relief.

There are many times on this journey of life, when I get lost in my actions – confusing them with who I really am – a soul on a path of learning.  Sometimes the learning is hard. Sometimes the lessons need to be repeated – again and again. Sometimes I fall. And sometimes, feeling misunderstood and engulfed in a cloud of opinions, I don’t ever want to get up. Then in a moment of spectacular illumination, the voice of the poet whispers to me,

“So, oft in theologic wars, the disputants, I ween, tread on in utter ignorance, of what each other mean, and prate about the elephant, not one of them has seen!”

A new understand is revealed and I know that my only obligation is to be true to my intent. To pay close attention and ensure that my intentions are powered only by Love.  Herein lies my Power. This is what runs through my very core. That is what and who I see in its entirety.

Lorraine Villaroel, Facilitator

I'm Lorraine Villaroel, Facilitator and student of life.  Twenty five plus years of journaling and countless hours of solitude and silence, brought me to a place of deep awareness of my ignorance and my immense capacity for self-delusion.  In this place of darkness, however, I also discovered the deep, all embracing Presence of God and a quiet whisper that I learned to recognise as my Inner Voice. And my calling soon became clear, Live in the Spirit, Follow the Spirit and Share the Revelation.  This I do, in the hope that your life's journey may be easier and you too may uncover your voice and awaken the Power that is within you.

