Hyundai Hope On Wheels Raises Awareness and Help in the Fight Against Pediatric Cancer

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Knowing that you or a loved one has cancer is one of the most devastating things in the world. The journey against this sickness is arduous; it will drain the individual of all they’ve got and would greatly test their strength as they face ordeal after ordeal. 

Imagine what it would be like for a child. 

For the past 22 years, Hyundai Hope on Wheels (HHOW), a non-profit organization of Hyundai Motor America has dedicated itself to supporting pediatric cancer research to find innovative approaches, discover new treatments, and improve the care for children fighting against cancer. 

And although in the middle of a pandemic, the organization has continued to bring hope to its beneficiaries, and maintain its exemplary status of being the epitome of how non-profit organizations can devote their strategies to increase revenue and maintain necessary safety nets for those in need. 

Making the Most From a Virtual Event 

Like every other organization in the world, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has found itself at a disadvantage with the pandemic bearing down on resources, making it a challenge for the organization to host its annual Pediatric Cancer Awareness month events. 

Throughout the month of September, Hyundai Hope on Wheels’ donations from their annual “Celebration of Hope Awards” and other charitable efforts have generated large sums of money dedicated to pediatric cancer research. These events were usually an in-person affair. 

Despite the threat of the pandemic, the events pulled through by going entirely virtual. 

Last September 2020, Hyundai Hope on Wheels was awarded $6.8 million in honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, bringing its total funding to $172 million which also includes their COVID-19 drive-thru testing grants. 

The monetary grant was then officially presented to children’s hospitals and institutions across the U.S. through virtual ceremonies held in the same month. 

Raising Awareness Against Pediatric Cancer 

Each year, there are more than 15,000 new cases of pediatric cancer diagnosed in the U.S.

With Hyundai Hope on Wheels’ “Every Handprint Tells A Story” campaign, the organization unites many stakeholders including the children, their families, doctors, hospitals, advocates, donors, and countless others who work to identify new ways to find a cure and improve the care for the children battling against pediatric cancer. 

Research on childhood cancer depends largely on private funding for groundbreaking therapies to take off and to advance treatment to the next phase of testing to create better therapies and treatments for kids with cancer. 

There are many ways to treat cancer. Some common treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and even stem cell transplant.

If successful, these treatments could result in a remission which means that the signs and symptoms of cancer have partially or completely disappeared. 

Cancer survivors then have to adhere to a healthy lifestyle to minimize the chances of cancer coming back. Medical supervision is also required to properly monitor any signs or symptoms. 

Seeing the kids live out their lives cancer-free is a dream come true. So despite the circumstance, the board and team of Hyundai Hope On Wheels continue to make their commitment to being there, especially when they’re needed the most. 
Join in the fight against pediatric cancer and spread awareness. Visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org for more information.

    Luis Rios

